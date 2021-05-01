It was overlooked due to the coronavirus pandemic, but last year's Kentucky Derby was the first to use a 20-stall starting gate. That replaced the standard 14-stall gate with an auxiliary six-post structure, and the results were immediate, as Authentic came from the No. 15 post to win the race. The 2021 Kentucky Derby will be the second running to deploy the singular gate, and Rock Your World will attempt to repeat from the 15-spot.

The 2021 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday from historic Churchill Downs. Rock Your World is listed at 5-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, behind only Essential Quality (2-1). Known Agenda (6-1) and Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) are the other 2021 Kentucky Derby horses getting single-digit odds. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling is fading Known Agenda, even though he is one of the top favorites. In fact, Demling says Known Agenda doesn't even hit the board. The Florida Derby winner has looked transformed after trainer Todd Pletcher made the decision to put blinkers on him, winning his last two starts after disappointing runs in the Remsen Stakes and Sam F. Davis Stakes.

However, Known Agenda drew the rail for Saturday's Kentucky Derby 2021, and it's not a stylistic fit for a horse that wants to stalk the pace and close from the outside, just as he did at Gulfstream Park. Pletcher was clearly displeased with Known Agenda's 2021 Kentucky Derby post draw, and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will have his work cut out managing Known Agenda's pace and positioning from the inside.

Demling has locked in his picks for Hot Rod Charlie, whose Kentucky Derby odds 2021 come in at 8-1. Hot Rod Charlie enters the Kentucky Derby 2021 well-rested, having last raced on March 20 when he won the Louisiana Derby. That win bumped him up to 110 qualifying points in Kentucky Derby prep races, which ranked second among all horses this year.

Hot Rod Charlie has an experienced team behind him in trainer Doug O'Neill and jockey Flavien Prat. O'Neill has two Derby wins over the last 10 years, while Prat rode Country House to victory by disqualification two years ago. Hot Rod Charlie has an adaptable running style, as he can press the pace or stalk, and will start from the No. 9 post position, which has finished in the money 19.5 percent of the time.

Demling has locked in his 2021 Kentucky Derby picks for Essential Quality, who is the favorite on the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds board at 2-1. There's a reason Essential Quality is the morning-line favorite entering the 147th Run for the Roses. He's won all five races he's appeared in and will have an experienced jockey handling the reins on Saturday. Luis Saez rode Maximum Security in 2019, who infamously was disqualified for interference after crossing the finish line first. With a win on Saturday, Essential Quality can become the first undefeated horse since Justify in 2018 to win the Kentucky Derby.

Despite being undefeated, Essential Quality will have his work cut out for him if he wants to claim the first jewel of the Triple Crown. Essential Quality drew the No. 14 post position, which hasn't produced a winner since Carry Back in 1961.

