Making the starting gate for the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been a long, winding road for all 20 horses in the field. Some, like Essential Quality, are seemingly born for Triple Crown contention. Others, like 50-1 Brooklyn Strong who barely made it into the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup, are trying to pull off a massive upset. All 20 Kentucky Derby 2021 horses and their connections have one goal in mind: a blanket of red roses after hitting the wire first in the "Fastest Two Minutes In Sports."

Will Essential Quality, the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, get it done for his sixth straight victory, or will a winner come from fellow 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders like Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1), or Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Known Agenda, even though he is one of the top favorites. In fact, Demling says Known Agenda doesn't even hit the board. The Florida Derby winner has looked transformed after trainer Todd Pletcher made the decision to put blinkers on him, winning his last two starts after disappointing runs in the Remsen Stakes and Sam F. Davis Stakes.

However, Known Agenda drew the rail for Saturday's Kentucky Derby 2021, and it's not a stylistic fit for a horse that wants to stalk the pace and close from the outside, just as he did at Gulfstream Park. Pletcher was clearly displeased with Known Agenda's 2021 Kentucky Derby post draw, and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will have his work cut out managing Known Agenda's pace and positioning from the inside.

Demling knows Rock Your World is 3-0, including an impressive victory in the Santa Anita Derby on April 3. The son of Candy Ride out of Charm the Maker also won the Pasadena Stakes in February and successfully broke his maiden at Santa Anita in January.

The three-year-old has cut a picturesque figure in the Churchill Downs stables all week, looking the part of a $650,000 yearling from Keeneland's 2019 September Sale. Breaking from the No. 15 post position just to the right of Essential Quality is about as ideal a spot as trainer John Sadler and jockey Joel Rosario could have hoped for.

Essential Quality is guided by reigning Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer winner Brad Cox, who grew up just a few blocks from the back gate at Churchill Downs. The son of Tapit by Delightful Quality also broke his maiden at Churchill Downs before winning three graded stakes races at Keeneland and another at Oaklawn Park.

A horse hasn't won from the No. 14 post since 1961, which is enough to cause concern considering the 2-1 price that Essential Quality is currently fetching in the Kentucky Derby odds 2021. In his last run at Keeneland, jockey Luis Saez had to dig deep to find an extra gear as Essential Quality was challenged by Highly Motivated in a thrilling dash to the finish.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling has projected exactly where Essential Quality and Rock Your World will finish in his 2021 Kentucky Derby leaderboard. He is also high on a double-digit long shot who "has looked amazing" while training. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2021 picks, be sure to see who it is exclusively over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And which double-digit long shot should you bet now? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions