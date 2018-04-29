Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2018: Early predictions from same expert who has hit 9 straight Derbys

The Kentucky Derby, the year's first Triple Crown race, will be run May 5 at Churchill Downs. USATSI

The 2018 Kentucky Derby runs on Saturday, May 5 from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Justify, who won this year's Santa Anita Derby and is trained by Bob Baffert, is the 2-1 favorite at William Hill US. Right behind Justify is Magnum Moon, who's going off at 4-1 and is trained by Todd Pletcher. Eleven horses are getting 20-1 Kentucky Derby odds or better.

Before you bet the Run for the Roses, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Kentucky Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

Last year, he was all over Derby champ Always Dreaming when that horse was 6-1, long before he was one of the favorites, calling him "the best horse on the grounds."

Demling followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early Kentucky Derby picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Good Magic, despite that horse getting the fifth-best Vegas odds at 7-1.



"He didn't look like he wanted any more in the Blue Grass Stakes and I can't imagine he finds another gear in a month," Demling told SportsLine.



Good Magic finished a disappointing third in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park despite being an overwhelming 3-5 favorite. The top two spots in that race went to Promises Fulfilled and Strike Power, who are both going off at 50-1 in the Derby.



There are a lot better values than the 7-1 Kentucky Derby odds that Good Magic is getting.

A shocker: My Boy Jack, at 16-1 in early odds, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

"My Boy Jack will be closing late in the Derby, which should have a very strong pace," Demling said. "He always runs a solid race."

My Boy Jack has two wins in his last three races, victories in the Lexington Stakes and Southwest Stakes. He is trained by J. Keith Desormeaux and has hit the board in all but one of his last eight starts.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill US below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Justify (2-1)

Magnum Moon (4-1)

Mendelssohn (9-2)

Bolt d'Oro (5-1)

Good Magic (7-1)

Audible (10-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

My Boy Jack (16-1)

Enticed (18-1)

Solomini (20-1)

Instilled Regard (20-1)

Noble Indy (24-1)

Hofburg (30-1)

Lone Sailor (40-1)

Flameaway (40-1)

Combatant (40-1)

Free Drop Billy (40-1)

Promises Fulfilled (50-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Strike Power (50-1)

Restoring Hope (50-1)

Firenze Fire (60-1)

Snapper Sinclair (75-1)

Dream Baby Dream (100-1)