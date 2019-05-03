Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Game Winner, Roadster, Improbable predictions from horse racing insider

After Justify captured the heart of the nation by becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, expectations were sky high for the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Many entered the Kentucky Derby 2019 believing that California-trained Omaha Beach could be the next great American thoroughbred after he showed impressively during wins in the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes. Those victories made him a 4-1 Kentucky Derby favorite leading up to the 145th Run for the Roses, but unfortunate news broke that Omaha Beach would be scratched with an entrapped epiglottis. The breathing issue now opens the door for three Bob Baffert horses in a crowded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup. Now, five horses have 2019 Kentucky Derby odds shorter than 10-1, while 11 are listed at 20-1 or better. Baffert's Game Winner (9-2), Roadster (5-1) and Improbable (5-1) are the three favorites, but before you make your 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, listen to the top horse racing predictions from SportsLine's resident insider, Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Roadster, one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites at 5-1, doesn't even crack the top five. The Bob Baffert horse will be coming out of the No. 16 post on Saturday, and that wide trip could be problematic for the three-year-old Santa Anita Derby winner.

In that Santa Anita Derby win, Roadster had an easy run on the inside where he was able to hang back eight lengths off the pace before swinging wide down the stretch to run down Game Winner, who ran the entire race from the outside. However, this time around, Roadster will be forced to make the longer run and could be forced into a more frantic early pace.

Demling has locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for Game Winner, now the favorite at 9-2. The Omaha Beach beach injury will move the Baffert-trained three-year-old inside one position, making the trip a little shorter from the 15th post for the 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite. That's an appealing setup for a horse who showed plenty of speed as an undefeated two-year-old and who finished second to Omaha Beach and Roadster in his last two runs.

Game Winner's connections have been staples of the Kentucky Derby. Jockey Joel Rosario will look to stalk the pace with Game Winner and won the garland of roses in 2013 with Orb. Game Winner's trainer, Baffert, already has five victories on the first Saturday in May and took down this race last year with Justify. Baffert has admittedly been bringing Game Winner along easily this season and the legendary trainer should have him in peak form as he locks into the gate for the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Demling also has a strong read on Improbable, one of the favorites in the latest Kentucky Derby 2019 odds at 5-1. One of three Baffert entries among the favored 2019 Kentucky Derby horses, Improbable prefers to stalk the pace and tries to make up ground late. However, jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. could employ a different strategy after second-place finishes on wet tracks at the Arkansas Derby and at the Rebel Stakes. Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby weather forecast is calling for showers once again.

As a two-year-old, Improbable was undefeated, winning the Los Alamitos Futurity at 1 1/16 miles and making a name for himself as one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders. And his experience on a sloppy track at Oaklawn Park could be a major advantage at Churchill Downs. He'll be ridden by 2018 jockey earnings leader Irad Ortiz after his brother Jose Ortiz opted to ride Tacitus (8-1).

