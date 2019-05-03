Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Game Winner, Roadster, Tacitus predictions from horse racing insider

The 2019 Kentucky Derby took a sharp turn this week with news that race favorite Omaha Beach is scratched with an entrapped epiglottis. He'll be replaced by Bodexpress, who comes in at 30-1 in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds and will run from the outside post. That's not the only drama. War of Will, who drew the inside post and is going off at 15-1 after opening at 20-1 Kentucky Derby odds, stumbled out of the gate in his last run at the Louisiana Derby and finished ninth. Trainer Mark Casse says his horse is healthy as he faces colts like Master Fencer (50-1), the first Japanese-bred horse to enter the Run for the Roses, and Game Winner, the 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite at 9-2 after Omaha Beach was scratched. Then there's Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who will ride Cutting Humor (20-1) after Omaha Beach bowed out. With 19 colts bursting from the starting gate for Saturday's 6:46 p.m. ET post time, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say prior to entering any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Roadster, one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites at 5-1, doesn't even crack the top five. The Bob Baffert horse will be coming out of the No. 16 post on Saturday, and that wide trip could be problematic for the three-year-old Santa Anita Derby winner.

In that Santa Anita Derby win, Roadster had an easy run on the inside where he was able to hang back eight lengths off the pace before swinging wide down the stretch to run down Game Winner, who ran the entire race from the outside. However, this time around, Roadster will be forced to make the longer run and could be forced into a more frantic early pace.

Demling has locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for Game Winner, now the favorite at 9-2. The Omaha Beach beach injury will move the Baffert-trained three-year-old inside one position, making the trip a little shorter from the 15th post for the 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite. That's an appealing setup for a horse who showed plenty of speed as an undefeated two-year-old and who finished second to Omaha Beach and Roadster in his last two runs.

Game Winner's connections have been staples of the Kentucky Derby. Jockey Joel Rosario will look to stalk the pace with Game Winner and won the garland of roses in 2013 with Orb. Game Winner's trainer, Baffert, already has five victories on the first Saturday in May and took down this race last year with Justify. Baffert has admittedly been bringing Game Winner along easily this season and the legendary trainer should have him in peak form as he locks into the gate for the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Demling also has a strong read on Tacitus, one of the favorites in the latest Kentucky Derby 2019 odds at 8-1. Tacitus led all qualifiers in points on the Road to the 2019 Kentucky Derby with graded stakes wins at the Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby. And he was particularly impressive at the Wood Memorial, beating Tax (20-1) at the wire despite having a tough trip.

Jockey Jose Ortiz had the choice between Tacitus and Baffert's Improbable after Derby prep races and wound up choosing Tacitus as the best option to capture his first Kentucky Derby win. That's a huge feather in the cap for trainer Bill Mott, who is also looking for his first Kentucky Derby victory and just his second win in a Triple Crown race (2010 Belmont). Horses trained by Mott have also taken down the Breeders' Cup Classic, Dubai World Cup, Blue Grass Stakes, Arlington Million, and Oaklawn Handicap, just to name a few.

Demling is revealing his exact finish positions for Game Winner, Tacitus, and every other horse in the 2019 Kentucky Derby field. He is especially high on a monumental long shot who's heating up at just the right time. Find out who it is, and get his full 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? Where do Game Winner and Tacitus finish? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, and find out.