Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Omaha Beach, Improbable, Game Winner predictions from horse racing insider

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is quickly approaching, and this year's Run for the Roses could be a wide-open affair. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook currently lists five horses at 7-1 Kentucky Derby odds or better to win it all. By comparison, the race has averaged just 2.3 horses at 7-1 or lower the last 10 years. Omaha Beach, who is coming off a win in the Arkansas Derby, is expected to be the 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite and is listed at 7-2. Three horses trained by Bob Baffert - Roadster (7-2), Improbable (5-1) and Game Winner (7-1) - are also high up on the Kentucky Derby 2019 odds board. With such a talented field taking the starting gate at Churchill Downs on May 4, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Improbable, one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five. Though the horse ended his two-year-old season by winning the Los Alamitos Futurity, he has finished second in both of his starts this year. In addition, Improbable's sire is City Zip, a Grade 1-winning sprinter, but not the type to win at the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles.

Demling has also locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for the 7-2 co-favorite, Omaha Beach. The Richard Mandella trainee has won his last three races, including a division of the Rebel Stakes in which he edged out Game Winner. Omaha Beach also won the Arkansas Derby, defeating Improbable. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the 2019 Kentucky Derby in order to sit atop Omaha Beach.

Demling also has a strong read on Game Winner (7-1). Last year's champion two-year-old and Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner, Game Winner has finished second twice in his two races this year, losing to Omaha Beach in the Rebel and to Roadster in the Santa Anita Derby. But Baffert has won the Kentucky Derby five times, including last year with Justify, and knows how to get a horse to peak on the first Saturday in May.

