Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Omaha Beach, Improbable, Game Winner predictions from top horse racing insider

Bob Baffert will try to win his record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby when he sends out three horses to the starting gate at Churchill Downs on May 4. With a win in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, Baffert would tie Ben Jones as the only trainers to have won the Garland of Roses six times. All three of Baffert's horses -- Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster, Arkansas Derby runner-up Improbable and Breeders' Cup Juvenile champ Game Winner -- figure to be contenders, but the 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite is Omaha Beach, who won the Arkansas Derby and is trained by Richard Mandella. He's listed at 7-2 in the 2019 Kentucky Derby odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. With such a wide-open field set to contest the Run for the Roses, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Improbable, one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five. Though the horse ended his two-year-old season by winning the Los Alamitos Futurity, he has finished second in both of his starts this year. In addition, Improbable's sire is City Zip, a Grade 1-winning sprinter, but not the type to win at the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles.

Demling has also locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for the 7-2 co-favorite, Omaha Beach. The son of War Front is coming off a fast win in the Arkansas Derby in which his performance earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 101. That figure is tied for the second best in the 2019 Kentucky Derby field and one of just three figures of 100 or above. Based on these numbers alone, he is a major contender.

Demling also has a strong read on Game Winner (7-1). Though he has finished second in both of his starts this year, Game Winner ran wide in those races and could easily have come out on top with better trips. Also, he already has shown an affinity for Churchill Downs, the site of the Kentucky Derby 2019, winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile there last year.

