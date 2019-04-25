Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Omaha Beach, Improbable, Roadster predictions from horse racing insider

The 2019 Kentucky Derby field is taking shape ahead of next week's post draw. A total of 20 horses will likely make the 1 1/4-mile Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. Last year, Bob Baffert won his fifth Kentucky Derby with Justify, who went on to give horse racing its second Triple Crown winner in four years after a 37-year drought. Baffert also trained the previous Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, who won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont in 2015. Baffert has three horses in this year's race, with Roadster (7-2), Improbable (5-1) and Game Winner (7-1) all among the top favorites in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. Richard Mandella's Omaha Beach (7-2) and Jason Servis' Maximum Security (6-1) join the Baffert trio at the top of the Kentucky Derby 2019 odds board. With history, money, and prestige on the line, there will be plenty at stake at Churchill Downs. Before you make your 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's resident insider, Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Improbable, one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five. Though the horse ended his two-year-old season by winning the Los Alamitos Futurity, he has finished second in both of his starts this year. In addition, Improbable's sire is City Zip, a Grade 1-winning sprinter, but not the type to win at the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles.

Demling has also locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for the 7-2 co-favorite, Omaha Beach. The son of War Front is coming off a fast win in the Arkansas Derby in which his performance earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 101. That figure is tied for the second best in the 2019 Kentucky Derby field and one of just three figures of 100 or above. Based on these numbers alone, he is a major contender.

Demling also has a strong read on Roadster. After winning his first start and then finishing third as a 7-10 favorite in the Del Mar Futurity, Roadster was sidelined for six months with a breathing issue. He returned to earn a groundbreaking win in a one-mile claims race at Santa Anita Park that led to a berth in the Santa Anita Derby. Roadster beat Baffert's Game Winner in that race, running the 1 1/8-mile course in 1:51.28.

With Mike Smith at the reins, Roadster closed masterfully down the stretch. He ran down four horses late and surged past Game Winner by half-a-length to make himself eligible for the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup. Now he's a co-favorite and arguably Baffert's best chance to win a sixth Kentucky Derby.

Demling is revealing his exact finish positions for Omaha Beach, Game Winner and every other horse in the 2019 Kentucky Derby field. He is especially high on a monumental long shot who's heating up at just the right time. Find out who it is, and get his full 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? Where do Omaha Beach and Roadster finish? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Visit SportsLine to see Demling's early picks for the Kentucky Derby, and find out.