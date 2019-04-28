Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Omaha Beach, Improbable, Roadster predictions from top horse racing insider

The Kentucky Derby favorite has won six straight times, and on May 4 at Churchill Downs, Omaha Beach will try to make it seven in a row when the starting gate opens for the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The Richard Mandella trainee has been impressive in winning three straight races, including the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, and is listed at 7-2 in the live 2019 Kentucky Derby odds at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. However, this year's 1 1/4-mile run will feature a highly competitive 2019 Kentucky Derby field, including three horses trained by Bob Baffert -- Roadster (7-2), Improbable (5-1) and Game Winner (6-1) -- who could be major contenders. Justify was a 5-2 favorite last year when the Baffert-trained colt won the first leg of horse racing's 13th Triple Crown. With such a wide-open field taking the starting gate at Churchill Downs on May 4, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Improbable, one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites, barely cracks the top five. Baffert still seems to be experimenting with the son of City Zip. The trainer put blinkers on the horse before the Arkansas Derby hoping for an improved performance, and Improbable finished second to Omaha Beach. Since the race, Baffert has taken the blinkers off the horse and said Improbable won't run with them on May 4. He's not worth the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for him at the Kentucky Derby 2019.

Demling has also locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for the 7-2 co-favorite, Omaha Beach. Mandella started racing the son of War Front on grass, and Omaha Beach ran well on that surface, but went winless in three starts. Since moving to the dirt, the horse has thrived, winning three of four races, including his last three. And with each start, Omaha Beach has improved his Beyer Speed Figure, not taking one step backwards. He's currently at a Beyer Speed Figure of 101, the second-best mark of any horse in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Demling also has a strong read on Roadster, who's also going off at 7-2. Last year, Baffert, a five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer, said Roadster was his best two-year-old and strongest chance of winning the 2019 Kentucky Derby. But after a third place finish in the Del Mar Futurity in September, Roadster underwent throat surgery and was sidelined. He returned in March to win an allowance race in impressive fashion and then rallied to beat stablemate Game Winner in the Santa Anita Derby.

