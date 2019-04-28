Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Omaha Beach, Maximum Security, Roadster predictions from horse racing insider

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella hasn't had the Triple Crown success or received the level of fame of Bob Baffert, but the legendary trainer does have a Breeders' Cup Classic win with Pleasantly Perfect to his credit and is hyper-focused on earning his first Kentucky Derby victory. The timing couldn't be better, as the 2019 Kentucky Derby might give him his strongest chance of winning the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. The Mandella-trained Omaha Beach is installed as a 7-2 co-favorite alongside Baffert's Roadster in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. Baffert's Improbable (5-1), Jason Servis' Maximum Security (6-1) and Baffert's Game Winner (7-1) round out the top five 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites for the annual Run for the Roses, which takes place on Saturday, May 4. Before you make your 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions, listen to what SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says that Maximum Security, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, doesn't even crack the top 10. Having run exclusively at Gulfstream Park in Florida during his career, Maximum Security hasn't been battle-tested in the way that other favorites have in their 2019 Kentucky Derby prep races. Omaha Beach, Improbable, Game Winner and Roadster have all run at least one race against another horse from that group in their lead-up to the 2019 Kentucky Derby and faced extensive top competition.

Comparatively, Maximum Security hasn't run against any horse from that group. And despite the fact that the three-year-old colt is undefeated in his career, he's only run longer than seven furlongs once, which was his Florida Derby win. His success will depend on whether he can get to the front quickly and set a pace that lets him stave off a late charge from a talented 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup at Churchill Downs. Dealing isn't sold, saying he's not worth the steep 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Demling has also locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for the 7-2 co-favorite, Omaha Beach. Mandella started racing the son of War Front on grass, and Omaha Beach ran well on that surface, but went winless in three starts. Since moving to the dirt, the horse has thrived, winning three of four races, including his last three. And with each start, Omaha Beach has improved his Beyer Speed Figure, not taking one step backwards. He's currently at a Beyer Speed Figure of 101, the second-best mark of any horse in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Demling also has a strong read on Roadster, who's also going off at 7-2. Last year, Baffert, a five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer, said Roadster was his best two-year-old and strongest chance of winning the 2019 Kentucky Derby. But after a third place finish in the Del Mar Futurity in September, Roadster underwent throat surgery and was sidelined. He returned in March to win an allowance race in impressive fashion and then rallied to beat stablemate Game Winner in the Santa Anita Derby.

