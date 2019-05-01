Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Omaha Beach, Roadster, Improbable predictions from proven horse racing insider

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith entered the 2019 Kentucky Derby with a difficult decision to make. During prep races, Smith rode Richard Mandella's Omaha Beach, who won the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes, and Bob Baffert's Roadster, who took down the Santa Anita Derby. But which horse would he pick for the Kentucky Derby 2019? And what effect would his choice have on the rest of the 2019 Kentucky Derby field? In the end, Smith opted to ride Omaha Beach, the favorite at 4-1 in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds, and drew the No. 12 post for Saturday's Run for the Roses. Meanwhile, Roadster (6-1) will come from the No. 17 post at Churchill Downs and will be ridden by Florent Geroux, who won the Breeders' Cup Classic two years ago with Gun Runner. Post time is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET and eight horses have current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds of 15-1 or shorter. Before you make your 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to listen to the latest horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Roadster, one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1, doesn't even crack the top five. The Bob Baffert horse will be coming out of the No. 17 post on Saturday, and that wide trip could be problematic for the three-year-old Santa Anita Derby winner.

In that Santa Anita Derby win, Roadster had an easy run on the inside where he was able to hang back eight lengths off the pace before swinging wide down the stretch to run down Game Winner, who ran the entire race from the outside. However, this time around, Roadster will be forced to make the longer run and could be forced into a more frantic early pace.

Demling has also locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for the 4-1 favorite, Omaha Beach. The Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby winner drew the No. 12 post for Kentucky Derby 2019. The relatively central starting position should give veteran jockey Mike Smith, who won the Kentucky Derby last year with Justify, plenty of options as he breaks from the gates.

Omaha Beach has a brisk cruising pace that should naturally take him to the front of the pack. He also showed in photo finishes in his last two wins that he has plenty of stamina to hold off late charges at the wire. This could be Richard Mandella's best chance of winning his first Kentucky Derby, but he'll have to hold off a strong group of 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders.

Demling also has a strong read on Improbable, one of the favorites in the latest Kentucky Derby 2019 odds at 6-1. One of three Baffert entries among the favored 2019 Kentucky Derby horses, Improbable prefers to stalk the pace and tries to make up ground late. However, jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. could employ a different strategy after second-place finishes on wet tracks at the Arkansas Derby and at the Rebel Stakes. Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby weather forecast is calling for showers once again.

As a two-year-old, Improbable was undefeated, winning the Los Alamitos Futurity at 1 1/16 miles and making a name for himself as one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders. And his experience on a sloppy track at Oaklawn Park could be a major advantage at Churchill Downs. He'll be ridden by 2018 jockey earnings leader Irad Ortiz after his brother Jose Ortiz opted to ride Tacitus (10-1).

