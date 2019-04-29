Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Omaha Beach, War of Will, Improbable predictions from horse racing insider

Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby will be the 145th running of the most iconic event in horse racing. On the heels of Justify's dominance a season ago, the world is anxious to see if any of the 2019 Kentucky Derby horses have what it takes to give us a third Triple Crown winner in the last five years. There have been a total of 13 Triple Crown winners in history, beginning with Sir Barton in 1919 and including legendary thoroughbreds like Secretariat (1973), Affirmed (1978), and American Pharoah (2015). This year, Omaha Beach (7-2) has had the most impressive road to Churchill Downs, with wins over fellow favorites in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds like Improbable (5-1) and Game Winner (7-1). Will the Richard Mandella-trained Omaha Beach become this year's Justify? Before you make your 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see the Run for the Roses predictions from SportsLine handicapping guru Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Improbable, one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites, barely cracks the top five. Bob Baffert still seems to be experimenting with the son of City Zip. The trainer put blinkers on the horse before the Arkansas Derby hoping for an improved performance, and Improbable finished second to Omaha Beach. Since that race, Baffert has taken the blinkers off the horse and said Improbable won't run with them on May 4. He's not worth the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for him at the Kentucky Derby 2019.

Demling has also locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for the 7-2 co-favorite, Omaha Beach. Mandella started racing the son of War Front on grass, and Omaha Beach ran well on that surface, but went winless in three starts. Since moving to the dirt, the horse has thrived, winning three of four races, including his last three. And with each start, Omaha Beach has improved his Beyer Speed Figure, not taking one step backwards. He's currently at a Beyer Speed Figure of 101, the second-best mark of any horse in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Demling also has a strong read on War of Will, one of the most intriguing Kentucky Derby 2019 darkhorses at 16-1. The three-year-old colt is trained by Mark Casse and is one of the most experienced horses in the field, with eight career starts, six in graded stakes races.

During a three-race winning streak that began at the end of 2018 and ran through February of this year, War of Will bested fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders Plus Que Parfait and Country House in the Lecomte Stakes and Risen Star Stakes. At the Louisiana Derby, War of Will finished ninth after an injury on an awkward step early in his run. However, he's reportedly on the mend and as a pace-setter with the speed to pull away late. That unexpected showing at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans may cause bettors to pivot away from War of Will, potentially resulting in plenty of value.

