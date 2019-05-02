Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Tacitus, Roadster, Improbable predictions from horse racing insider

Iconic Churchill Downs will be the center of the sports world on Saturday when 20 horses run from the starting gates in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Post time for the 145th Run for the Roses is 6:46 p.m. ET. Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella has had a storied career in horse racing, winning nine career Breeders' Cup races, and over 2,100 career wins in almost 12,200 career starts. He was favored to snag his first Kentucky Derby win until his top colt, Omaha Beach, scratched on Wednesday with a trapped epiglottis. The Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes winner was the 4-1 favorite in the 2019 Kentucky Derby odds, but now a trio of Bob Baffert-trained horses leads the way. Breeders' Cup Juvenile champ Game Winner is the new 9-2 Kentucky Derby favorite, followed closely by Improbable and Roadster, who are both listed at 5-1. You should see the 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, before making your own predictions.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Roadster, one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites at 5-1, doesn't even crack the top five. The Bob Baffert horse will be coming out of the No. 16 post on Saturday, and that wide trip could be problematic for the three-year-old Santa Anita Derby winner.

In that Santa Anita Derby win, Roadster had an easy run on the inside where he was able to hang back eight lengths off the pace before swinging wide down the stretch to run down Game Winner, who ran the entire race from the outside. However, this time around, Roadster will be forced to make the longer run and could be forced into a more frantic early pace.

Demling has locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for Tacitus, now listed at 8-1. The Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby winner led all entrants in qualifying points on the Road to the 2019 Kentucky Derby. And if the choice of jockey Jose Ortiz is any indication, Tacitus is being undervalued in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2019.

Ortiz had the choice of riding Tacitus or Baffert's Improbable at the Kentucky Derby 2019 and chose to go with the former after his groundbreaking win at the Wood Memorial. Owners Juddmonte Farms have produced a pair of Kentucky Derby runner-ups with Aptitude in 2000 and Empire Maker in 2003, but Tacitus could be their best chance of producing Bill Mott's first Kentucky Derby winner. Mott trained the 2010 Belmont Stakes winner, Drosselmeyer, and won the Breeders' Cup Classic in 1995 with Cigar and again in 2011, also with Drosselmeyer.

Demling also has a strong read on Improbable, one of the favorites in the latest Kentucky Derby 2019 odds at 5-1. One of three Baffert entries among the favored 2019 Kentucky Derby horses, Improbable prefers to stalk the pace and tries to make up ground late. However, jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. could employ a different strategy after second-place finishes on wet tracks at the Arkansas Derby and at the Rebel Stakes. Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby weather forecast is calling for showers once again.

As a two-year-old, Improbable was undefeated, winning the Los Alamitos Futurity at 1 1/16 miles and making a name for himself as one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders. And his experience on a sloppy track at Oaklawn Park could be a major advantage at Churchill Downs. He'll be ridden by 2018 jockey earnings leader Irad Ortiz after his brother Jose Ortiz opted to ride Tacitus (8-1).

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot who's heating up at just the right time.

