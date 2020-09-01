Much like the rest of the sports world, horse racing was thrown for a loop by the coronavirus pandemic, with all three legs of the Triple Crown needing to be rescheduled. Normally the finale, the Belmont Stakes instead served as the opener on June 20 and saw Tiz the Law win by 3 3/4 lengths. The three-year-old looks to move within one victory of becoming the 14th horse to win the Triple Crown on Saturday when he competes in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The 146th Run for the Roses, as usual, was slated to be the first jewel on May 2 but needed to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Tiz the Law is the 4-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill. Other top 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders, according to oddsmakers, include Art Collector and Honor A.P., who are listed at 9-2 and 7-1, respectively. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert entries Authentic (10-1) and Thousand Words (12-1) also are high on the 2020 Kentucky Derby board. Before the horses go to post at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, look at the 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demlng.

A fixture in the horse-racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse-racing picks. He has picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field, and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish. You can only see them here.

2020 Kentucky Derby predictions for Authentic, Tiz the Law

One shocker: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he is one of the favorites at 10-1. In fact, Demling says the Baffert-trained horse barely cracks the top 10. Authentic won the Haskell Stakes on July 18, taking charge early and widening the lead in the upper stretch before holding on to edge Ny Traffic by a nose.

Demling believes that performance shows the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles might be too much for Authentic. The horse barely hung on to win the 1 1/8-mile Haskell and 1 1/16-mile San Felipe Stakes in March, and wasn't able to do so against Honor A.P. in the Santa Anita Derby on June 8.

Demling has locked in his 2002 Kentucky Derby picks for Art Collector, who is among the favorites at 9-2. Art Collector enters the Kentucky Derby 2020 on a five-race winning streak dating back to November. He won the Ellis Park Derby and Blue Grass Stakes in his last two starts. In addition, he has taken down three straight races at Churchill Downs, the site of the annual Run for the Roses.

Tiz the Law is an overwhelming favorite for good reason since he has been dominant during his four-race winning streak. A third-place finish in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill in November apparently lit a fire under Tiz the Law, who has won all four starts since to give him six victories in seven career starts. All of the victories have been convincing, as he has beaten the competition by a minimum of three lengths every time out.

Tiz the Law's most recent victory was his biggest, as he finished 5 1/2 lengths ahead of Caracaro, who withdrew from the Derby last Friday due to an injury to his right front leg. A win by Tiz the Law on Saturday would give trainer Barclay Tagg his second triumph in the Kentucky Derby after Funny Cide made his way into the winner's circle in 2003.

How to make Kentucky Derby 2020 picks

Demling is revealing his exact finish positions for Art Collector, Tiz the Law, and every other horse in the 2020 Kentucky Derby field. He is especially high on a huge long shot whose "style is great for the stretch at Churchill Downs." Find out who it is, and get his full 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2020 Kentucky Derby? Where do Art Collector and Tiz the Law finish? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 4-5

Art Collector 9-2

Honor A.P. 7-1

Authentic 10-1

Thousand Words 12-1

King Guillermo 24-1

Enforceable 28-1

Ny Traffic 30-1

Max Player 40-1

Sole Volante 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Attachment Rate 65-1

Major Fed 65-1

Shirl's Speight 100-1

Finnick the Fierce 125-1

Necker Island 150-1

Rushie 150-1

Winning Impression 150-1