Bob Baffert's bid for a third Triple Crown in six years was over before it started, as his two prospective entrants in the Belmont Stakes were unable to run due to injuries. That helped open the field for Barclay Tagg, who helped prepare Tiz the Law for a 3 3/4-length victory. After recording his largest margin of victory (5 1/2 lengths) at the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8, the three-year-old thoroughbred looks to secure the second jewel in his quest for the Triple Crown when he competes in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Tiz the Law is 4-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill.

Other top 2002 Kentucky Derby contenders include Art Collector and Honor A.P., who are listed at 9-2 and 7-1, respectively, in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds. Also high up on the board are Baffert's two entrants, as Authentic is 10-1 while Thousand Words is listed at 12-1. Before the horses go to post at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, look at the 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demlng.

A fixture in the horse-racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse-racing picks. He has picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field, and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish. You can only see them here.

2020 Kentucky Derby predictions for Authentic, Tiz the Law

One shocker: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he is one of the favorites at 10-1. In fact, Demling says the Baffert-trained horse barely cracks the top 10. Authentic won the Haskell Stakes on July 18, taking charge early and widening the lead in the upper stretch before holding on to edge Ny Traffic by a nose.

Demling believes that performance shows the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles might be too much for Authentic. The horse barely hung on to win the 1 1/8-mile Haskell and 1 1/16-mile San Felipe Stakes in March, and wasn't able to do so against Honor A.P. in the Santa Anita Derby on June 8.

Demling has locked in his 2002 Kentucky Derby picks for Art Collector, who is among the favorites at 9-2. The son of 2006 Preakness Stakes winner Bernardini, Art Collector won only one of his five races in 2019 but has emerged victorious each of his four this year, including the Ellis Park Derby on Aug. 9 in which he led from gate to wire.

Tiz the Law is very familiar with the winner's circle, as he has captured four straight races and six of the first seven of his career, including this year's Belmont Stakes. Ridden by Manny Franco, the horse is looking to give trainer Barclay Tagg the second Kentucky Derby win of his career. The 82-year-old became the first trainer to win the Run for the Roses in his first attempt since Cam Gambolati in 1985 (Spend A Buck) when Funny Cide finished 1 3/4 lengths ahead of Empire Maker in 2003.

How to make Kentucky Derby 2020 picks

Demling is revealing his exact finish positions for Art Collector, Tiz the Law, and every other horse in the 2020 Kentucky Derby field. He is especially high on a huge long shot whose "style is great for the stretch at Churchill Downs." Find out who it is, and get his full 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2020 Kentucky Derby? Where do Art Collector and Tiz the Law finish? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 4-5

Art Collector 9-2

Honor A.P. 7-1

Authentic 10-1

Thousand Words 12-1

King Guillermo 24-1

Enforceable 28-1

Ny Traffic 30-1

Max Player 40-1

Sole Volante 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Attachment Rate 65-1

Major Fed 65-1

Shirl's Speight 100-1

Finnick the Fierce 125-1

Necker Island 150-1

Rushie 150-1

Winning Impression 150-1