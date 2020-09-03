Tiz the Law was the favorite to win Saturday's 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, but his chances improved this week when one of his biggest challengers bowed out of the race. The second-betting favorite, Art Collector, was removed from the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup due to a minor foot issue. Tiz the Law is the 3-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds, down from 4-5.

With Art Collector no longer in the picture, Honor A.P. is the top contender to defeat Tiz the Law, according to oddsmakers, as he is listed at 5-1 in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. Also high up on the board are Authentic (8-1) and Thousand Words (15-1), both trained by the legendary Bob Baffert. Before the horses go to post at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, look at the 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demlng.

A fixture in the horse-racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse-racing picks. He has picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field, and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2020 Kentucky Derby predictions for Authentic, Tiz the Law

One shocker: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he is one of the favorites at 8-1. In fact, Demling says the Baffert-trained horse barely cracks the top 10. Authentic enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby having won four of his last five starts. He'll be ridden by an extremely experienced jockey in John Velazquez, who will be seeking his third victory at the Kentucky Derby.

However, Authentic drew the No. 18 post position, which has only produced two Kentucky Derby winners. Demling believes Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance" of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Demling has locked in his 2020 Kentucky Derby picks for Thousand Words, who is among the favorites at 15-1 after drawing the No. 10 post at the 146th Kentucky Derby field. Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert and ridden by Florent Geroux, Thousand Words is coming off an impressive victory over Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P. at the Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 1, which has revived his status as one of the 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders.

After winning the Los Alamitos Futurity as a two-year-old and the Robert B. Lewis early in his three-year-old season, Thousand Words struggled to a fourth-place finish at the San Felipe Stakes and then finished 11th at the Oaklawn Stakes. However, he's since recovered to finish second at the Los Alamitos Derby before clinching his spot in the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup with the win at Del Mar last month.

Tiz the Law enters Saturday as the reigning Belmont Stakes champion and drew the 17th post for the Run for the Roses. His lone loss in seven career starts came in his only race at Churchill Downs last November. The three-year-old colt finished third in the Kentucky Jockey Club, three-quarters of a length behind Silver Prospector on a sloppy track.

The conditions figure to be better on Saturday, as the 2020 Kentucky Derby weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies. Tiz the Law has reeled off four consecutive wins since his first appearance on the track, each coming by at least three lengths. His most recent was a 5 1/2-length victory in the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8.

How to make Kentucky Derby 2020 picks

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 3-5

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 15-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

King Guillermo 20-1

Sole Volante 30-1

Money Moves 30-1

Enforceable 30-1

Max Player 30-1

Winning Impressions 50-1

Attachment Rate 50-1

Necker Island 50-1

Finnick the Fierce 50-1

Storm the Court 50-1

Major Fed 50-1

South Bend 50-1

Mr. Big News 50-1