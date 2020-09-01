The 2020 Kentucky Derby will run on Saturday, September 5, four months after it was originally scheduled. Even though there won't be any fans allowed at Churchill Downs, a loaded 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup should ensure that it lives up to its billing as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports." The 2020 Triple Crown schedule was rearranged because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Tiz the Law enters the 146th Run for the Roses as the reigning Belmont Stakes champion. However, he drew post No. 17 and will need a clean break, with four of the top five horses in the 2020 Kentucky Derby standings drawing the outside four posts.

Tiz the Law dropped from 4-5 to 3-5 in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds despite the fact that no horse has ever won from the 17th post. Meanwhile, Honor A.P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1) are the only two horses with single-digit odds after Art Collector was ruled out shortly before Tuesday's 2020 Kentucky Derby post draw. Before the horses go to post at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, look at the 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demlng.

A fixture in the horse-racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse-racing picks. He has picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field, and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish. You can only see them here.

2020 Kentucky Derby predictions for Authentic, Tiz the Law

One shocker: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he is one of the favorites at 8-1. In fact, Demling says the Baffert-trained horse barely cracks the top 10. Authentic won the Haskell Stakes on July 18, taking charge early and widening the lead in the upper stretch before holding on to edge Ny Traffic by a nose.

Demling believes that performance shows the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles might be too much for Authentic. The horse barely hung on to win the 1 1/8-mile Haskell and 1 1/16-mile San Felipe Stakes in March, and wasn't able to do so against Honor A.P. in the Santa Anita Derby on June 8.

Demling has locked in his 2020 Kentucky Derby picks for Thousand Words, who is among the favorites at 15-1 after drawing the No. 10 post at the 146th Kentucky Derby field. Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert and ridden by Florent Geroux, Thousand Words is coming off an impressive victory over Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P. at the Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 1, which has revived his status as one of the 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders.

After winning the Los Alamitos Futurity as a two-year-old and the Robert B. Lewis early in his three-year-old season, Thousand Words struggled to a fourth-place finish at the San Felipe Stakes and then finished 11th at the Oaklawn Stakes. However, he's since recovered to finish second at the Los Alamitos Derby before clinching his spot in the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup with the win at Del Mar last month.

Tiz the Law is an overwhelming favorite for good reason since he has been dominant during his four-race winning streak. A third-place finish in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill in November apparently lit a fire under Tiz the Law, who has won all four starts since to give him six victories in seven career starts. All of the victories have been convincing, as he has beaten the competition by a minimum of three lengths every time out.

Tiz the Law's most recent victory was his biggest, as he finished 5 1/2 lengths ahead of Caracaro, who withdrew from the Derby last Friday due to an injury to his right front leg. A win by Tiz the Law on Saturday would give trainer Barclay Tagg his second triumph in the Kentucky Derby after Funny Cide made his way into the winner's circle in 2003.

How to make Kentucky Derby 2020 picks

Demling is revealing his exact finish positions for Art Collector, Tiz the Law, and every other horse in the 2020 Kentucky Derby field. He is especially high on a huge long shot whose "style is great for the stretch at Churchill Downs." Find out who it is, and get his full 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2020 Kentucky Derby? Where do Tiz the Law and Thousand Words finish? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 3-5

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 15-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

King Guillermo 20-1

Sole Volante 30-1

Money Moves 30-1

Enforceable 30-1

Max Player 30-1

Winning Impressions 50-1

Attachment Rate 50-1

Necker Island 50-1

Finnick the Fierce 50-1

Storm the Court 50-1

Major Fed 50-1

South Bend 50-1

Mr. Big News 50-1