The 2022 Kentucky Derby is less than two weeks away on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Mo Donegal finished fourth in the 2022 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings after winning two graded stakes races, and trainer Todd Pletcher will try to get the results he was robbed of in 2011 when Mo Donegal's father, Uncle Mo, was unable to participate in the Run for the Roses. Pletcher won the Kentucky Derby in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming and he'll hope to become just the seventh trainer to win the race three times.

Mo Donegal is fifth in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 8-1, while points leader Epicenter is the 5-1 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite. Messier, Taiba and Zandon are in between Mo Donegal and Epicenter in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field at 6-1. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, expert analysis

One surprise: Yu is fading Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1. Formerly trained by Bob Baffert, Messier was transferred to former Baffert assistant Tim Yakteen's barn after Baffert was banned from the 2022 Run for the Roses because of Medina Spirit's positive test and ensuing disqualification last year.

That is an unwanted distraction for Messier's connections, but the horse was still in strong position heading to the final pole at the Santa Anita Derby. Unfortunately, Messier was run down by Taiba, who stormed from behind to capture the win. The second-place finish was enough to qualify him for the Kentucky Derby 2022, but it's certainly worth wondering if he has anything more in the tank after the disappointing defeat.

Yu has locked in her 2022 Kentucky Derby picks for Epicenter, the favorite at 5-1. Trainer Steve Asmussen has two Preakness wins to his credit and a victory at the Belmont Stakes, but is still searching for his first Kentucky Derby win.

Epicenter sits atop the Road to the Kentucky Derby 2022 standings after graded stakes wins at the Risen Star and the Louisiana Derby. Both of those victories came at Fair Grounds but he also has experience at Churchill Downs, where he broke his maiden as a two-year-old and then won the 2021 Gun Runner Stakes. However, he was bested by a head at Lecomte by Call Me Midnight.

Yu also has a strong read on Taiba, one of the favorites in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 at 6-1. Owned by Zedan Racing Stables, who also owned Medina Spirit last season, Taiba was also transferred to Yakteen's barn and didn't race as a two-year old. However, he's looked impressive in two starts as a three-year-old, breaking his maiden at Santa Anita in March and winning the Santa Anita Derby earlier this month.

Taiba posted Beyer Speed Figures of 103 and 102 in those two runs and looks like one of the fastest horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. He'll inevitably come from off the pace, which is how he won by 7.5 lengths in his maiden race and then chased down Messier in the Santa Anita Derby. With plenty of pace in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, will he be able to close as effectively at Churchill Downs?

