The 2022 Kentucky Derby will mark the 148th running of a race that has seen its fair share of controversy in recent years. Only three of the 147 previous editions saw the horse who finished first disqualified, but two of those have come in the last three years. Churchill Downs is hoping this isn't a trend that continues when it hosts the 2022 Kentucky Derby field on Saturday, May 7. The race track is expecting over 150,000 fans to be in attendance for the first leg of the horse racing Triple Crown. The latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds list Epicenter as the 5-1 favorite, as the Steve Asmussen-trained colt is coming off a Louisiana Derby victory. Four other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses are fetching single-digit odds, including Messier (6-1), the undefeated Taiba (6-1) and Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon (6-1). Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, expert analysis

One surprise: Yu is fading Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1. Messier has finished either first or second in all six of his races, with three wins and three runners-up. He won the Robert B. Lewis under former trainer Bob Baffert in early February before transferring to former Baffert assistant Tim Yakteen. In his debut under Yakteen, Messier couldn't hold off stablemate Taiba down the stretch and finished second in his first race longer than 1 1/16 mile.

With the late switch to Yakteen, Messier will enter the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup with just one race under his current trainer, which doesn't portend success. He's never had a victory with his current connections and never won better than a Grade 3 stakes race. By the time the 2022 Kentucky Derby post time rolls around, Messier will have competed in just one race over the previous 13 weeks and he struggled with his conditioning in that run. Given his short odds but multiple red flags, there are far better options for your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Yu has locked in her 2022 Kentucky Derby picks for Epicenter, the favorite at 5-1. Epicenter is trained by Steve Asmussen, the all-time leading trainer of winners in North America. However, training a Kentucky Derby winner has eluded Asmussen over the years.

Epicenter is the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite for a reason, winning four of his last five starts. His lone blemish during that time frame was a runner-up showing at the Lecomte Stakes on Jan. 22. Epicenter has also had success at Churchill Downs in the past, winning a one-mile maiden special weight race last November.

Yu also has a strong read on Taiba, one of the favorites in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 at 6-1. After being purchased for $1.7 million at auction last spring, Taiba was worked by legendary jockey Mike Smith as a two-year-old. However, slow starts out of the gate ultimately led trainer Bob Baffert and Zedan Racing Stables to hold off on racing him.

When Taiba made his debut at Santa Anita in March, he wound up breezing to a 7.5-length win to break his maiden. With Baffert banned from competing at Churchill Downs in the wake of the Medina Spirit scandal, Taiba was transferred to Tim Yakteen's barn and went on to score an impressive, come-from-behind win in the Santa Anita Derby. Taiba's speed is unquestionable with two Beyer Speed Figures over 100, but will he be able to sit off the pace against a much faster 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup at Churchill Downs?

