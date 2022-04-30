The No. 17 post is the only one that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner, and it's been 17 years since that post produced a horse that finished in the top five. Ahead of the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, Epicenter tops the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 5-1. Roughly 35 percent of the betting Kentucky Derby favorites have gone on to win the race, and that percentage is roughly the same for all other North American horse races. Other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Zandon (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1), while 2022 Kentucky Derby long shots include Early Voting (25-1) and Barber Road (30-1). The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu is fading Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1. Messier has finished either first or second in all six of his races, with three wins and three runners-up. He won the Robert B. Lewis under former trainer Bob Baffert in early February before transferring to former Baffert assistant Tim Yakteen. In his debut under Yakteen, Messier couldn't hold off stablemate Taiba down the stretch and finished second in his first race longer than 1 1/16 mile.

With the late switch to Yakteen, Messier will enter the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup with just one race under his current trainer, which doesn't portend success. He's never had a victory with his current connections and never won better than a Grade 3 stakes race. By the time the 2022 Kentucky Derby post time rolls around, Messier will have competed in just one race over the previous 13 weeks and he struggled with his conditioning in that run. Given his short odds but multiple red flags, there are far better options for your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Yu has locked in her 2022 Kentucky Derby picks for Epicenter, the favorite at 5-1. Epicenter won a one-mile race at Churchill Downs in November, the beginning of five straight races finishing either first or second. His last race was a win in the Louisiana Derby, the prep race that's closest in length to that of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby 2022.

However, neither owner Winchell Thoroughbreds nor trainer Steve Asmussen has ever won the Kentucky Derby. The man saddling Epicenter, Joel Rosario, rode the 5-1 favorite Orb to victory in 2013. Rosario also led all North American jockeys in earnings in 2021 en route to winning the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey.

Yu also has a strong read on Taiba, one of the favorites in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 at 6-1. History is on the line for Taiba at Churchill Downs. Taiba is looking to become the first horse since Leonatus in 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby in just his third start.

Taiba is undefeated thus far in his career, winning both of his starts at Santa Anita Park. The three-year-old Colt will look to keep his impressive streak going at Churchill Downs, where he'll have a jockey with a ton of experience. Mike Smith, a two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey who rode Justify to a Triple Crown in 2018, will be in the saddle on Taiba at the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

