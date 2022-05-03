A blanket of roses, $1.86 million, and horse racing glory will be on the line when 20 three-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. At Monday's 2022 Kentucky Derby post position draw, Zandon became the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Trained by Chad Brown, he is coming off a rousing come-from-behind win in the Blue Grass Stakes. The Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter, who was expected to battle Zandon for favoritism, is 7-2 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. They are followed by Messier (8-1), Mo Donegal (10-1), White Abarrio (10-1), and Taiba (12-1). The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, expert analysis

One surprise: Yu is fading Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. Messier trainer Tim Yakteen has taken a relaxed approach to preparation for the Kentucky Derby 2022 with the two horses that were moved to him from the banned Bob Baffert, the other being Taiba.

In media availability on May 2, Yakteen characterized Messier's personality as laid back. In Messier's last race at Santa Anita Park, he lost to stablemate Taiba after the latter shot out to a quick lead from sixth, then positioned himself to make a push on the final stretch. With more 2022 Kentucky Derby horses to contend with, opportunities to push ahead will be fewer, making it difficult to back a more passive strider such as Messier.

Yu has locked in her 2022 Kentucky Derby picks for Epicenter, the second favorite at 7-2. Epicenter will be jockeyed by Joel Rosario, who won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb and finished 2021 as the top-earning jockey in North America.

Fans and media had a chance to see Epicenter in action in a workout last Sunday, when he ran a six-furlong session at 1.12.20. While that certainly isn't as fast of a pre-Derby workout time that some other horses have turned in, Epicenter's believers say the eye test still favors his form. Many expect this year's Kentucky Derby will be run at a slower pace, so the winner is likely the one that runs with power rather than top-end speed.

Yu also has a strong read on Zandon, the top favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 at 3-1. Trained by Chad Brown, Zandon has two wins, one second and one third in four career starts. Two starts ago, he finished a troubled third in the Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

However, Zandon rebounded from that loss with a victory in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. In that race, he was shuffled back to last before unleashing an explosive turn off foot and running by all his rivals, including the favored Smile Happy. "His Blue Grass victory was very impressive, and that closing kick is a dangerous weapon," Yu told SportsLine.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw