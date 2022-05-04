Bob Baffert will not be at the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but the six-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer will still have a large presence at the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. Baffert is serving a suspension that stems from Medina Spirit failing a postrace drug test after he crossed the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby, leading to the disqualification of the horse. This year, two 2022 Kentucky Derby horses formerly trained by Baffert, Messier and Taiba, are major contenders under new trainer Tim Yakteen. Messier is 8-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Taiba is 12-1. The Chad Brown-trained Zandon is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field, while Epicenter is 7-2. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu is fading Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. In fact, Yu says Messier barely cracks the top 10. The three-year-old colt's speed declined over his Kentucky Derby prep races, with his Beyer Speed Figure dipping from 103 at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on February 6 to 99 at the Santa Anita Derby two months later.

The Santa Anita Derby was also Messier's first race at 1 1/8 miles, and the added length resulted in the colt slowing down late and finishing runner-up to Kentucky Derby opponent Taiba. Yu believes the 1 1/4-mile track at Churchill Downs will cause Messier to slow down the stretch yet again despite being one of the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites entering the race.

Yu has locked in her 2022 Kentucky Derby picks for Epicenter, the second favorite at 7-2. Epicenter will be jockeyed by Joel Rosario, who won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb and finished 2021 as the top-earning jockey in North America.

Fans and media had a chance to see Epicenter in action in a workout last Sunday, when he ran a six-furlong session at 1.12.20. While that certainly isn't as fast of a pre-Derby workout time that some other horses have turned in, Epicenter's believers say the eye test still favors his form. Many expect this year's Kentucky Derby will be run at a slower pace, so the winner is likely the one that runs with power rather than top-end speed.

Yu also has a strong read on Zandon, the top favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 at 3-1. A $170,000 purchase two years ago, Zandon is coming off one of the strongest performances in a prep race this year. In the Blue Grass Stakes, he was unintentionally shuffled back to last before weaving through foes and winning by 2 1/2 lengths. That performance was the one that vaulted him over Epicenter as the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite.

"His Blue Grass victory was very impressive, and that closing kick is a dangerous weapon," Yu told SportsLine. With several horses on Saturday having more early speed than Zandon, he likely will have to weave through foes again if he hopes to win.

