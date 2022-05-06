Veteran trainer Eric Reed will start his first runner in the Run for the Roses when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. With Ethereal Road pulling out of the race on Friday morning, Reed's Rich Strike, who originally was an alternate for the 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field, draws in. Bred by storied Calumet Farm, Rich Strike has one win in seven career starts and is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. The Chad Brown-trained Zandon is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup, while Epicenter is the 7-2 second choice. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. The 2022 Kentucky Derby date is Saturday, May 7. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu is fading Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. In fact, Yu says Messier barely cracks the top 10. The three-year-old colt's speed declined over his Kentucky Derby prep races, with his Beyer Speed Figure dipping from 103 at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on February 6 to 99 at the Santa Anita Derby two months later.

The Santa Anita Derby was also Messier's first race at 1 1/8 miles, and the added length resulted in the colt slowing down late and finishing runner-up to Kentucky Derby opponent Taiba. Yu believes the 1 1/4-mile track at Churchill Downs will cause Messier to slow down the stretch yet again despite being one of the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites entering the race.

Yu has locked in her 2022 Kentucky Derby picks for Epicenter, the second favorite at 7-2. Named after an earthquake hit around the owner's naming deadline, Epicenter has been beaten just twice in six career starts. In his last race, he showed a new dimension, rating off the pace in the Louisiana Derby before powering home for a 2 1/2-length win.

His four career victories have come by a combined 15-plus lengths. He has won his last two starts by more than five combined lengths. "If I have one knock on him, it would be that he hasn't been challenged lately, and I like a horse with guts to throw down," Yu says.

Yu also has a strong read on Zandon, the top favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 at 3-1. Named after a hunting buddy of owner Jeff Drown, Zandon has won more than $713,000. He started his career by winning a six-furlong sprint in his debut. In his only other start of 2021, he lost a stretch battle to Mo Donegal in the 1 1/8-mile Remsen Stakes, though stewards strongly considered disqualifying Mo Donegal for interference down the stretch.

In two starts this year, Zandon has shown less tactical speed, but part of that can be attributed to issues leaving the starting gate. In the Blue Grass, he was shuffled back to last before unleashing his patented late kick to win. "His Blue Grass victory was very impressive, and that closing kick is a dangerous weapon," Yu told SportsLine.

