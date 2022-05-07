Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba can become just the 10th undefeated winner and the first since Justify in 2018 when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. A $1.7 million purchase last year, Taiba is a perfect 2-for-2 in his career and is coming off a fast victory in the Santa Anita Derby. He's 12-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, but early wagering suggests that he could vie for favoritism when the starting gate opens. Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon, who is 2-for-4 in his career, is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. The 2022 Kentucky Derby date is Saturday, May 7. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. On Friday, she nailed the 2022 Kentucky Oaks winner, Secret Oath. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, expert analysis

One surprise: Yu is fading Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. In fact, Yu says Messier barely cracks the top 10. The three-year-old colt's speed declined over his Kentucky Derby prep races, with his Beyer Speed Figure dipping from 103 at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on February 6 to 99 at the Santa Anita Derby two months later.

The Santa Anita Derby was also Messier's first race at 1 1/8 miles, and the added length resulted in the colt slowing down late and finishing runner-up to Kentucky Derby opponent Taiba. Yu believes the 1 1/4-mile track at Churchill Downs will cause Messier to slow down the stretch yet again despite being one of the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites entering the race.

Yu has locked in her 2022 Kentucky Derby picks for Epicenter, the second favorite at 7-2. Trained by North America's all-time winningest trainer, Steve Asmussen, Epicenter has four wins and one second in six career starts. His only off-the-board finish came in his career debut, when he finished sixth in a seven-furlong maiden race at Churchill Downs.

His last four starts have all come at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, where he won three of those starts. He has won his last two starts by more than five lengths combined. "If I have one knock on him, it would be that he hasn't been challenged lately, and I like a horse with guts to throw down," Yu told SportsLine.

Yu also has a strong read on Zandon, the top favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 at 3-1. The horse has experienced connections guiding him: trainer Chad Brown and jockey Flavien Prat. Brown won the Preakness Stakes in 2017 with Cloud Computing, while Prat rode Rombauer to victory in that race last year and also picked up the win in the 2019 Kentucky Derby with Country House.

Zandon won his debut race in October at Belmont Park, but followed with second- and third-place finishes in his first two 1 1/8-mile races. The third time proved to be a charm, as he beat Smile Happy by 2 1/2 lengths to take the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9 at Keeneland. "His Blue Grass victory was very impressive, and that closing kick is a dangerous weapon," Yu told SportsLine.

