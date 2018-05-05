Kentucky Derby odds, predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys unveils picks

Everyone has an opinion on the Kentucky Derby, the most wagered-upon horse race of the year. On Saturday, all eyes will be on Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. for the 2018 Kentucky Derby, which has a post time of 6:46 p.m. ET. After opening at 3-1, the Bob Baffert-trained Justify is now the 7-2 favorite. Mendelssohn, looking to become the first European-trained horse to win the Kentucky Derby, and My Boy Jack, who was 30-1 on the morning line, are right behind Justify at 5-1. Audible (6-1), Good Magic (8-1), and Bolt d'Oro (8-1) are also getting lower than 10-1 Kentucky Derby odds.

Before you bet the 144th Run for the Roses, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Kentucky Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

Last year, he was all over Derby champ Always Dreaming when that horse was 6-1, long before he was the co-favorite, calling him "the best horse on the grounds."

Demling followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

With major sports books taking action, Demling has released his Kentucky Derby picks and listed where he believes all 20 horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Audible, the fourth-biggest favorite at 6-1, saying the Amazon-sponsored horse barely finishes in the top 10. Audible opened at 8-1, but has since moved up the Kentucky Derby odds board.



"Audible won't get the same perfect setup he had in the Florida Derby," Demling told SportsLine. "Instead of a nine-horse field he ran against in the Florida Derby, Audible will face 19 other horses on Saturday."

Audible, also trained by Todd Pletcher, beat Free Drop Billy in the Holy Bull and outlasted Hofburg in the Florida Derby, both at Gulfstream Park. However, Demling says there are far better values than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay to back him in one of the most talented Kentucky Derby fields of all-time.

A shocker: Demling says Lone Sailor, listed at 29-1, makes a run at the 2018 Kentucky Derby title.



"Lone Sailor is likely to be coming in the end," Demling told SportsLine. "I have moved him way up my board because he has really looked the part in the mornings. Lone Sailor has generated some buzz on the backside as a longshot."



Lone Sailor, trained by Thomas Amoss, drew the No. 8 post and was 50-1 on the morning line before improving to 29-1. He finished second to Noble Indy in the Louisiana Derby in March, covering 1 1/8 miles in a time of 1:50.28. The last horse to win the Derby from the No. 8 post was Mine That Bird in 2009.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds from Churchill Downs below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Justify (7-2)

Mendelssohn (5-1)

My Boy Jack (5-1)

Audible (6-1)

Good Magic (8-1)

Bolt d'Oro (8-1)

Magnum Moon (13-1)

Vino Rosso (18-1)

Hofburg (24-1)

Lone Sailor (29-1)

Promises Fulfilled (41-1)

Free Drop Billy (42-1)

Noble Indy (49-1)

Enticed (52-1)

Flameaway (53-1)

Firenze Fire (65-1)

Solomini (68-1)

Bravazo (68-1)

Combatant (79-1)

Instilled Regard (99-1)