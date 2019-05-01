Kentucky Derby odds: Updated lines for the 145th running at Churchill Downs
Omaha Beach and Game Winner are co-favorites after Improbable opened at No. 1
It might be hard to best what Justify did in 2018, by taking the first leg of an eventual Triple Crown championship and conquering the longtime Apollo Curse in the process. But 2019's Kentucky Derby will still showcase intense competition at Churchill Downs.
As the 145th Run for the Roses draws near, five different contenders are within an arm's length of each other according to SportsLine's latest Derby odds. After rising to a 4/1 favorite, Omaha Beach was scratched from the race with a breathing issue. Game Winner sits at 5/1 with Improbable and Roadster both at 6/1.
Wondering which long shot will hit the board and who is going to finish first at Churchill Downs? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby winner, long shot contenders, and a prediction of the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.
Looking at the field, Win Win Win is listed as a 15/1 candidate to win, win, win, while Gray Magician and Master Fencer round out the order with 50/1 odds of pulling off a victory in Louisville.
Below is a complete rundown of the top 20 horses and their respective odds.
Updated 2019 Kentucky Derby odds
Odds via SportsLine
|Horse
|Odds
Omaha Beach
Scratched
Game Winner
5/1
Improbable
6/1
Roadster
6/1
Maximum Security
10/1
Tacitus
10/1
Code of Honor
15/1
Win Win Win
15/1
By My Standards
20/1
Tax
20/1
Vekoma
20/1
War of Will
20/1
Country House
30/1
Cutting Humor
30/1
Haikal
30/1
Long Range Toddy
30/1
Plus Que Parfait
30/1
Spinoff
30/1
Gray Magician
50/1
|Master Fencer
|50/1
-
Kentucky Derby: Legendary expert picks
Hank Goldberg predicted the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes last year
-
Kentucky Derby horses, trainers, jockeys
Here are the horses to keep an eye on ahead of this year's Derby
-
2019 Kentucky Derby post positions
Derby week is underway
-
2019 Kentucky Derby favorite scratched
There has been a huge change to the Kentucky Derby just three days out from post time
-
Kentucky Derby odds, picks, top horses
Jody Demling has called the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks all but once in the last...
-
Kentucky Derby ticket prices
It'll be a tight squeeze, and tickets don't run cheap