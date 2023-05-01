The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby is almost here, so it's time to start looking at the list of competitors while sipping on your favorite refreshing drink.

The post position draw took place on Monday, May 1. Hit Show and Verifying, both trained by Brad Cox, got the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Cox will have four horses competing at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher will have a trio of starters: Tapit Trice, Kingsbarns and Forte -- the Florida Derby winner and the current betting favorite with 3-1 odds. Forte is owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable. He is teaming up with jockey Brad Ortiz Jr. Click here for a list of all the horses with their trainers, jockeys and owners.

Tapit Trapice, also trained by Fletcher, is the second betting favorite with 1-5 odds. Angel of Empire, trained by Cox, is the third favorite at 8-1 odds.

From the list of 148 winners of the Kentucky Derby so far, 35% of them have been favorites. However, that is not always the case. Rich Strike surprised everyone last year by winning as a 80-1 longshot.

Below are the odds for every horse, via Sportsline, as well as the post positions for the race.

2023 Kentucky Derby post positions

Hit Show

Verifying Two Phil's Confidence Game Tapit Trice Kingsbarns Reincarnate Mage Skinner Practical Move Disarm Jace's Road Sun Thunder Angel of Empire Forte Raise Cain Derma Sotogake Rocket Can Lord Miles Continuar

2023 Kentucky Derby odds