The Bob Baffert-trained Gamine will try to establish herself as the top three-year-old filly in the country on Friday when she leaves the starting gate in the nation's top race for three-year-old fillies, the 2020 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. This daughter of Into Mischief has never trailed in any of her four career starts. She is coming off a seven-length victory in the Test Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 8.

Gamine is the even-money favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks odds. The Ken McPeek-trained Swiss Skydiver is among the other top 2020 Kentucky Oaks contenders at 8-5. Each of the other seven fillies in the nine-horse 2020 Kentucky Oaks field is 5-1 or higher. With a highly-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2020 Kentucky Oaks picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. In July he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And last month in the Pacific Classic he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta for $177.50. Anybody who has followed Hammer's horse racing picks has seen huge returns.

Goldberg is completely fading Donna Veloce, even though she's coming off a win in the Santa Ysabel Stakes. This daughter of Uncle Mo was an $800,000 purchase last year. She has two wins and two seconds in four career starts.

But she has not raced since March and will be facing several rivals who have shown proven form more recently. In addition, her career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 91 is well shy of the best in the field; she'll need to improve significantly to compete on Friday.

In addition, Goldberg is low on Speech, even though she's one of the favorites at 5-1. This daughter of Mr Speaker has three wins, three seconds and one third in seven career starts. She is coming off a three-length win in the Ashland Stakes on July 11.

However, she'll face a much tougher group than the one she faced in the Ashland. "This year, she already has lost to Gamine, Swiss Skydiver and Donna Veloce, three fillies who will be in the starting gate on Friday," Goldberg told SportsLine. Goldberg is not featuring Speech in any of his 2020 Kentucky Oaks bets.

2020 Kentucky Oaks odds

Gamine (Even)

Swiss Skydiver (8-5)

Speech (5-1)

Donna Veloce (15-1)

Shedaresthedevil (20-1)

Hopeful Growth (30-1)

Tempers Rising (50-1)

Bayerness (50-1)

Dream Marie (50-1)