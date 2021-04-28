One day before the colts run for the roses, a wide-open field of 14 will square off in the 2021 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs. The Todd Pletcher-trained Malathaat is the 5-2 morning line favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Oaks odds. She is a perfect 4-for-4 in her career and coming off a win in the Ashland Stakes. Two fillies, Travel Column and Search Results, are both right behind her in the 2021 Kentucky Oaks field at 3-1.

Clairiere is 5-1, while the other 10 fillies are 15-1 or higher on the morning line. Post time is set for 5:51 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Friday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any Kentucky Oaks picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In June, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

Now, he has handicapped the 2021 Kentucky Oaks field, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Kentucky Oaks expert picks

One shocker: Weir is almost completely fading Search Results, even though she is the second-biggest favorite at 3-1. Trained by Chad Brown, she is a perfect 3-for-3 in her career and coming off a 2 3/4 length victory in the Gazelle at Aqueduct on April 3.

However, in her last two starts, both at Aqueduct, she took advantage of slow early paces, a scenario that's unlikely to play out on Friday. "Breaking from the outside, she might be used early to get in position entering the turn or forced to drop into a new position for her," Weir told SportsLine.

Another surprise: Weir is high on Millefeuille, even though she is a 20-1 long shot. Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, Millefeuille has only one win in five career starts. She is coming off a second place finish in the Gulfstream Park Oaks on March 27.

However, that last performance suggests she is close to returning to her form in December, when she finished less than a length behind Malathaat at Aqueduct. "She might continue to move forward in her third start [of 2021]," Weir said. "A bullet workout at Churchill on April 24 looks good."

How to make 2021 Kentucky Oaks bets

Weir is high on another double-digit long shot who could be "imposing at the top of the stretch." Weir is including this horse in his 2021 Kentucky Oaks bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Kentucky Oaks 2021? What double-digit long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Kentucky Oaks 2021 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Oaks.

2021 Kentucky Oaks odds, post positions, contenders