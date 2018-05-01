Kentucky Oaks odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Oaks doubles makes picks

The $1 million Kentucky Oaks -- the top race for 3-year-old fillies -- runs Friday at Churchill Downs. Post time is 6:12 p.m. ET and Monomoy Girl, winner of the Ashland Stakes, is the 2-1 favorite. Midnight Bisou, the Bob Baffert-trained filly who has won three graded races in a row, is right behind with Kentucky Oaks odds of 5-2.



Before you bet the 2018 Kentucky Oaks, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Oaks on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, and last week he nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Longines Kentucky Oaks picks and listed where he believes all 14 horses will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on the third-biggest favorite, My Miss Lilly. In fact, Demling says she doesn't even crack the top five in the Kentucky Oaks.



"My Miss Lilly is on a winning path," Demling told SportsLine, "but it's only her fifth career start."



My Miss Lilly won the Gazelle Stakes at Aqueduct in April, but finished third in consecutive races prior to that. There are much better values in a highly competitive 2018 Kentucky Oaks field than the 10-1 odds she's getting.



One shocker: Demling says Wonder Gadot, at 20-1 on the morning line, makes a strong run at the title. She's a target for anyone looking for a massive windfall.



"She looked much better as a 2-year-old," Demling told SportsLine. Wonder Gadot has hit the board in five straight races and was second to Sassy Sienna in the Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn Park.



Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including her in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $1 million Kentucky Oaks? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Oaks.



Monomoy Girl (2-1)

Midnight Bisou (5-2)

My Miss Lilly (10-1)

Chocolate Martini (12-1)

Coach Rocks (12-1)

Classy Act (15-1)

Eskimo Kisses (15-1)

Rayya (15-1)

Sassy Siena (15-1)

Take Charge Paula (15-1)

Wonder Gadot (20-1)

Heavenhasmynikki (30-1)

Kelly's Humor (30-1)

Patrona Margarita (30-1)