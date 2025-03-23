The sixth-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini battle the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in a Midwest Region second-round matchup on Sunday. Illinois opened tournament play with an 86-73 win over Xavier, while Kentucky bounced Troy 76-57. The Fighting Illini (22-12), who have compiled a 46-35 tournament record in 35 appearances, advanced to the Elite Eight last year. The Wildcats (23-11), who are 133-56 in 63 NCAA Tournament appearances, have reached the Elite Eight 34 times, the most all-time.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 5:15 p.m. ET. Illinois is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Illinois vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 169.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Illinois picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Illinois vs. Kentucky spread: Illinois -2.5

Illinois vs. Kentucky over/under: 169.5 points

Illinois vs. Kentucky money line: Illinois -134, Kentucky +113

ILL: The Fighting Illini have hit the game total over in 20 of their last 37 games (+2.40 units)

KY: The Wildcats have hit the money line in 22 of their last 33 games (+11.90 units)

Why Illinois can cover

Freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis is coming off a pair of dominant performances. In Friday's first-round win over Xavier, he posted a near triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He had a double-double in an 88-65 loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, scoring 15 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out four assists. In 32 games this season, all starts, Jakucionis is averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 31.7 minutes.

Freshman forward Will Riley poured in 22 points, while adding four rebounds and two blocks in the win over Xavier on Friday. He has reached 20 or more points in three of the past four games. In an 88-80 win over Purdue on March 7, he scored 22 points, while adding four assists and two rebounds. In 34 games, including eight starts, he is averaging 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why Kentucky can cover

Junior guard Otega Oweh continues to lead the Wildcats on offense. In 34 games, all starts, the Oklahoma transfer is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 28.2 minutes. He nearly registered a double-double in the win over Troy, scoring 20 points, while adding eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

While senior guard Lamont Butler continues to be limited with a shoulder injury, senior guard Koby Brea looks to pick up some of the scoring slack. In Friday's win over Troy, he scored 13 points, while adding four assists and two rebounds. He had 22 points and four rebounds in the win over Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament. In 34 games, including 14 starts, the transfer from Dayton is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.7 minutes. See which team to pick here.

