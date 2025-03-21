The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) square off against the No. 14 seed Troy Trojans (23-10) on Friday in a first-round matchup in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats, under first year head coach Mark Pope, finished 10-8 in SEC play before losing to Alabama 99-70 in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament. The Trojans qualified for the NCAA tournament by winning the Sun Belt Tournament. Troy defeated Arkansas State 94-81 in the Championship Game. Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson (wrist) is out for the season.

Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Kentucky is a 11.5-point favorite in the latest Troy vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Troy picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Troy and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Troy vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Troy spread: Kentucky -11.5

Kentucky vs. Troy over/under: 151.5 points

Kentucky vs. Troy money line: Kentucky -709, Troy +502

KEN: The Wildcats are 16-18 against the spread this season.

TRY: The Trojans are 20-10-1 against the spread this season.

Kentucky vs. Troy picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats are one of the most battle-tested teams in the NCAA Tournament field. Kentucky entered March Madness ranked third in the country in strength of schedule, and finished with a 10-8 record in SEC play. The Wildcats are one of the most explosive offensive teams in the country under first-year head coach Mark Pope.

Kentucky has six players averaging double figures in scoring per game, led by guard Otega Oweh. The 6-foot-4 junior is averaging a team-high 16.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Center Amari Williams is a double-double threat, with per game averages of 11.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

Why Troy can cover

Troy relies on its ability on the defensive end of the floor. The Trojans allow only 65.4 points per game and have been one of the top teams in the country against the spread. Troy enters this matchup with a 20-10-1 record against the number.

Guard Tayton Conerway paced the Troy attack. The 6-foot-3 senior averages 14.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. Forward Thomas Dowd is a double-double threat, averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Troy vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 154 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Troy, and which side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.