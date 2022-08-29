Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died after suffering injuries sustained from a high-speed crash during the final leg of the Vermont Gravel Race on Saturday. He was 33.

Saturday's race, The Vermont Overland, is a dirt road course that 900 cyclists took part in. The crash occurred on the final leg of the 59-mile road course.

"We are completely heartbroken by the tragic death of Suleiman 'Sule' Kangangi during The Overland yesterday," Vermont Overland owner Ansel Dickey wrote in a statement on Instagram Sunday. "He was a kind friend and an inspiring and heroic athlete to his teammates and the gravel cycling community at large. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends, @teamamani, and the people of Kenya who are mourning his loss today."

Kangangi competed on road courses during the majority of his career, but recently switched to dirt track courses. He was scheduled to take part in three other gravel races during his time in the United States. Most recently, Kangangi finished eighth at Gravel Worlds earlier in August before Vermont Overland.

"Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son. Gaping holes are left when giant's fall. Sule was a giant," Kangangi's racing team, AMANI, said in a statement. "Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream."

Team AMANI specializes in creating more opportunities for cyclists in Africa. Kangangi and two other Kenyan riders, John Kariuki and Jordan Schleck, traveled to the United States to compete for Team AMANI. Kariuki won this weekend's race at Vermont Overland while Schleck ended up finishing third.