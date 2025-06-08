Coastal Carolina became the first team to punch its ticket to the College World Series Saturday, completing a two-game sweep of No. 4 Auburn in the Super Regionals. The red-hot Chanticleers ride a 23-game win streak back to Omaha for the first time since their 2016 national title — but do not call it a Cinderella run. First-year head coach Kevin Schnall made that clear.

"This is no Cinderella," Schnall said after a 4-1 win. "I wanna make sure that's known. This is no Cinderella. Coastal Carolina the past century, only eight teams have made the regionals more than us. During that same period we have the sixth-best win percentage and the ninth-most wins. This is not a Cinderella story. We're one of the most premier, most successful college baseball programs in the entire country."

Coastal Carolina enters Omaha with the longest win streak of any team to reach the Men's College World Series since 1999, per ESPN2. The previous high was 21 straight by No. 1 Oregon State in 2017, followed by 16 from eventual runner-up LSU that same year.

College baseball viewed them as a Cinderella when they captured the NCAA title in their first MCWS appearance in 2016, knocking off No. 1 seed Florida and No. 5 seed Texas Tech along the way. But in the seven NCAA Tournaments since, Coastal Carolina hadn't even advanced past the regionals — until now.

Schnall replaced Gary Gilmore — the winningest coach in Coastal Carolina history after a 29-year tenure — last June and had a return to Omaha in his sights from the start.

"We've been talking about Omaha for years now," Schnall said. "Again, this is not a fluke. This is not a Cinderella deal. This is a program that has extremely high standards, extremely high expectations. Listen, we're not taking this for granted. This is really special. And getting to Omaha is not easy. But we have the resources, we have the athletic administration that backs our program at the extreme highest level to remain, again, one of the premier, most successful college baseball programs in the country. We're not going away."

Coastal Carolina earned it the hard way, advancing past the SEC regular-season champions after a wild back-and-forth battle in Game 1 Friday before mounting a late comeback Saturday in the series clincher. The Chanticleers trailed 1-0 into the seventh inning before Walker Mitchell sparked a late surge with a game-tying RBI single. Two more runs followed that frame and Mitchell added insurance in the eighth to seal a 4-1 victory and book Coastal Carolina's return ticket to Omaha.

The MCWS begins Friday, June 13, and runs through June 22 or 23 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, with eight teams competing in a double-elimination format.