Kona Gold Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert with 9 straight Derby wins makes picks

Ransom the Moon, the 2017 Kona Gold Stakes winner, is the favorite to repeat at Santa Anita. Getty Images

The $200,000 Grade 2 Kona Gold Stakes drew a small field of five at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California, on Saturday, but the group is loaded with talent. Post time is 5 p.m. ET. Ransom the Moon, who won the Kona Gold Stakes last year, is the Vegas favorite at 9-5, and all but one horse is going off at 7-2 or better.

Before you bet the competitive field at the 2018 Kona Gold Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kona Gold Stakes on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Last week, he nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Kona Gold Stakes picks and listed where he believes all five horses will finish.

We can tell you Demling says the Bob Baffert-trained Ten Blessings, going off at 3-1, makes a strong run at the title.

"Ten Blessings has run second and third as an overwhelming favorite each of his last two starts, but is lightly raced and can improve in this one," Demling told SportsLine. Ten Blessings won a race at Santa Anita last November and should be firmly on your radar come Saturday.

Demling says one of the horses in the Kona Gold Stakes 2018 field is unquestionably the top talent. He's loading him up in his exotic bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $200,000 Kona Gold Stakes? And which horse does Demling say is the top talent? Check out the latest Kona Gold Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kona Gold Stakes.

Ransom the Moon (9-5)

Bobby Abu Dhabi (2-1)

Ten Blessings (3-1)

Calculator (7-2)

Blameitonthelaw (8-1)