Kyle Busch tweets about TV time, Danica, Keselowski, fans after Watkins Glen race

Kyle Busch is sick of being trolled on Twitter.

And I'm Sick of all the trolling that happens after a race. So what? https://t.co/3G5n7zRakf — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

After a seventh-place finish at Watkins Glen on Sunday, the controversial driver fired off a flurry of tweets to fans (and "haters") on social media. Busch was clearly frustrated not getting an on-camera interview after the race where he started on the pole and won Stage 1.

It's their job to get the interview. @nascaronnbc wasn't around and so thus no interview. Crying... no. Moving on. https://t.co/AFtnsLidv8 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

That's just their cop out for not finding me and doing their job. @nascaronnbc https://t.co/koiKB49zNx — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

Early on in the tweet storm Busch showed some respect for a fellow driver, Danica Patrick, who he spun out late in the race on Sunday. Patrick finished 22nd and is currently 28th in the NASCAR regular-season standings.

As @danicapatrick should b. I was trying to slow down and the accordion effect bit her the worst. Certainly was my fault. https://t.co/gZQ6unfguh — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

Then Rowdy got, well, Rowdy.

This is great! Keeps me laughing 😂 https://t.co/avzZEaxKUE — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

Nope. I was fine and was going to make the corner just fine until I got drilled in my right side door. U Watch again. https://t.co/zJ8j3RXcQq — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

That tweet was referring to the wreck involving Busch and rival driver Brad Keselowski on Sunday. The wreck proved to be costly for both drivers, affecting their pit strategy to the point where Keselowski and Busch needed to come in for fuel on the final laps.

Earlier this week, NASCAR announced new participation guidelines for 2018 regarding the Xfinity Series where Busch added his 90th career win on Saturday. Drivers with more than five years of Cup Series experience will be limited to seven Xfinity races as opposed to this year's 10.

Busch has been in the heart of the scrutiny surrounding Cup drivers in lower series given his success, but he chose to make comments on that criticism Sunday.

Any driver is Happy whenever they win a race. Tell me one that isn't. I race Xfinity because I have obligations to ppl on that team. https://t.co/r2sd5KarkW — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

Here are some more highlights:

Why can't I want to and try to even if u say I can't? Fine I'll just ride around and collect a check. U b happy w that? https://t.co/lgwNN4l1HR — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

To earn respect first you have to show respect. U want me 😘 someone for being an A$$? What world do u live? https://t.co/QYrL8efx6u — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

Yup. I've lost more races then I'd like to. Sucks to lose! https://t.co/Jg0QprMxLe — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

What would all you HATERS do if u didn't have me to talk about? *crickets chirping* https://t.co/GEl3m2ZHlH — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

U do that. U sound a bit diva yourself. https://t.co/elG6I9cO5T — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

Is that such a thing? Trolling the trolls? 🤔 https://t.co/7Zq4RmAfrw — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

We can all agree with Busch on one thing, Rowdy sure does know how to put on a show.