Kyle Busch tweets about TV time, Danica, Keselowski, fans after Watkins Glen race
Rowdy got rowdy on social media after his seventh-place finish at Watkins Glen on Sunday.
Kyle Busch is sick of being trolled on Twitter.
After a seventh-place finish at Watkins Glen on Sunday, the controversial driver fired off a flurry of tweets to fans (and "haters") on social media. Busch was clearly frustrated not getting an on-camera interview after the race where he started on the pole and won Stage 1.
Early on in the tweet storm Busch showed some respect for a fellow driver, Danica Patrick, who he spun out late in the race on Sunday. Patrick finished 22nd and is currently 28th in the NASCAR regular-season standings.
Then Rowdy got, well, Rowdy.
That tweet was referring to the wreck involving Busch and rival driver Brad Keselowski on Sunday. The wreck proved to be costly for both drivers, affecting their pit strategy to the point where Keselowski and Busch needed to come in for fuel on the final laps.
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced new participation guidelines for 2018 regarding the Xfinity Series where Busch added his 90th career win on Saturday. Drivers with more than five years of Cup Series experience will be limited to seven Xfinity races as opposed to this year's 10.
Busch has been in the heart of the scrutiny surrounding Cup drivers in lower series given his success, but he chose to make comments on that criticism Sunday.
Here are some more highlights:
We can all agree with Busch on one thing, Rowdy sure does know how to put on a show.
