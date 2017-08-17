Kyle Busch wins 2017 NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol in overtime

Kyle Busch won his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 15 tries on Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2015 Cup Series champion has now combined for eight victories throughout the three major series in 2017 and will look to sweep the track with victories on Friday and Saturday nights.

Rowdy was penalized for speeding on pit road at the beginning of the final stage but was able to climb his way back to the lead with 33 laps to go and never looked back. Upon taking the lead, he immediately extended it by multiple tenths of a second each lap.

Where did he come from?! @KyleBusch charges from 17th to 1st in less than 50 laps. #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/7OHedObkyS — NASCAR Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 17, 2017

The caution flag flew with less than five laps to go, sending the race to overtime. No worries for Busch, who easily zoomed ahead of playoff contender Matt Crafton and John Hunter Nemecheck for the victory.

Busch dominated Stages 1 and 2, winning both rather easily after starting from the pole position. As for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regulars, Noah Gragson and Crafton came in second behind Busch in the first two stages. Both Gragson and Crafton were the main beneficiaries, considering Busch is ineligible to receive playoff points due to his full-time Cup Series status.

Points leader Christopher Bell finished seventh. Crafton finished second and championship contender Johnny Sauter wound up sixth.

Bubba Wallace, who won last week, did not participate in the race Wednesday night. Wallace's win at Michigan became encumbered after his truck failed post-race inspection. Defending Bristol winner Ben Kennedy also did not race.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 results

Kyle Busch Matt Crafton John Hunter Nemechek Grant Enfinger Ben Rhodes Johnny Sauter Christopher Bell Parker Kilgerman Austin Cindric Brandon Jones Justin Haley Chase Briscoe Jesse Little Regan Smith Noah Gragson Ryan Truex Cody Coughlin Harrison Burton JJ Yeley Landon Huffman TJ Bell Austin Hill Wendell Chavous Austin Wayne Self Josh Reaume Clay Greenfield Jordan Anderson Kaz Grala Stewart Friesen Jennifer Jo Cobb Norm Benning Joe Nemechek

2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season standings