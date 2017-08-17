Kyle Busch wins 2017 NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol in overtime

Rowdy swept all three stages en route to his eighth NASCAR National Series victory of the season

Kyle Busch won his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 15 tries on Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2015 Cup Series champion has now combined for eight victories throughout the three major series in 2017 and will look to sweep the track with victories on Friday and Saturday nights.

Rowdy was penalized for speeding on pit road at the beginning of the final stage but was able to climb his way back to the lead with 33 laps to go and never looked back. Upon taking the lead, he immediately extended it by multiple tenths of a second each lap.

The caution flag flew with less than five laps to go, sending the race to overtime. No worries for Busch, who easily zoomed ahead of playoff contender Matt Crafton and John Hunter Nemecheck for the victory.

Busch dominated Stages 1 and 2, winning both rather easily after starting from the pole position. As for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regulars, Noah Gragson and Crafton came in second behind Busch in the first two stages. Both Gragson and Crafton were the main beneficiaries, considering Busch is ineligible to receive playoff points due to his full-time Cup Series status.

Points leader Christopher Bell finished seventh. Crafton finished second and championship contender Johnny Sauter wound up sixth.

Bubba Wallace, who won last week, did not participate in the race Wednesday night. Wallace's win at Michigan became encumbered after his truck failed post-race inspection. Defending Bristol winner Ben Kennedy also did not race.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 results

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Matt Crafton
  3. John Hunter Nemechek
  4. Grant Enfinger
  5. Ben Rhodes
  6. Johnny Sauter
  7. Christopher Bell
  8. Parker Kilgerman
  9. Austin Cindric
  10. Brandon Jones
  11. Justin Haley
  12. Chase Briscoe
  13. Jesse Little
  14. Regan Smith
  15. Noah Gragson
  16. Ryan Truex
  17. Cody Coughlin
  18. Harrison Burton
  19. JJ Yeley
  20. Landon Huffman
  21. TJ Bell
  22. Austin Hill
  23. Wendell Chavous
  24. Austin Wayne Self
  25. Josh Reaume
  26. Clay Greenfield
  27. Jordan Anderson
  28. Kaz Grala
  29. Stewart Friesen
  30. Jennifer Jo Cobb
  31. Norm Benning
  32. Joe Nemechek

2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Christopher Bell

615

LEADER

4

2.

Johnny Sauter

573

42

2

3.

Matt Crafton

562

53

1

4.

Chase Briscoe

534

81

0

5.

Ben Rhodes

469

146

0

6.

Ryan Truex

452

163

0

7.

Grant Enfinger

443

172

0

8.

John Hunter Nemechek

439

176

0

9.

Noah Gragson

418

197

0

10.

Austin Cindric

397

218

0

