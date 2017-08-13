Kyle Larson steals win from Martin Truex Jr. to complete NASCAR hat trick at Michigan

Kyle Larson won his third straight race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, passing points leader Martin Truex Jr. and Michigan native Erik Jones in overtime for his third win of the season.

Truex was well on his way to his fifth win of the year when Michael McDowell and Paul Menard brought the caution out with less than five laps to go, opening the door for Larson. The No. 78 and the rest of the field were also forced to sit on the track under a red flag conditions for some time as NASCAR officials cleaned debris from the wreck.

August 2016 🏁

June 2017 🏁

August 2017 🏁 pic.twitter.com/LEmXW4RFLT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 13, 2017

The No. 42 driver won his first career race in the Great Lakes state in 2016, then continued on to win at the track in June before claiming the checkered flag Sunday. It was a busy weekend for Larson who finished second in the Knoxville Nationals on Saturday night.

Pole-starter and hometown kid Brad Keselowski dominated Stage 1, leading 56 of the first 60 laps while holding off Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott to earn his fourth midrace victory. Keselowski is now tied with Kyle Busch for fourth in the playoff points.



Truex added another playoff point, holding off Keselowski to win Stage 2. The No. 78 now has 15 green-and-white checkered flags to go along with with his four race wins. Truex's 35 playoff points is more than double that of now second-place Kyle Larson's 18.

The first wreck came 139 laps into the 200 lap race when Kasey Kahne got into Daniel Suarez while trying to make the pass. Suarez sent the No. 5 hard into the wall, creating damage that would send both drivers into the garage. Kahne, jobless next season, was looking for valuable playoff points while Suarez was going for his fifth straight top-10 finish.

Joey Logano had a promising start after qualifying second but had to pit due to tire issues with fewer than 15 laps to go. The No. 22 was running outside the top 15 at the time. With three races to go, it is becoming more and more likely that last year's championship runner-up may miss out on the playoffs this time around.

The pressure is intensifying for @JoeyLogano, who has a flat tire late in the race! #NASCARonNBCSN pic.twitter.com/mjDpwlOt5Y — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 14th in his final race at Michigan International Speedway. He won twice there over the course of his career.



Pure Michigan 400 results

Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Erik Jones Ryan Newman Trevor Bayne Chris Buescher Austin Dillon Chase Elliott Jamie McMurray Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Aric Almirola Kevin Harvick Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jimmie Johnson AJ Allmendinger Ty Dillon Danica Patrick Clint Bowyer Matt Kenseth Landon Cassill Matt DiBenedetto Michael McDowell Joey Logano Cole Whitt David Ragan Corey LaJoie Brett Moffitt Reed Sorenson Paul Menard Jeffrey Earnhardt BJ McLeod Daniel Suarez Kasey Kahne Derrike Cope

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 933 LEADER 4 2. Kyle Larson 42 804 129 3 3. Kyle Busch 18 797 136 1 4. Kevin Harvick 4 787 146 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 720 213 2 6. Denny Hamlin 11 710 223 1 7. Chase Elliott 24 685 248 0 8. Jamie McMurray 1 675 258 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 654 279 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 623 310 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 592 341 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 592 341 1 13. Joey Logano 22 556 377 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 554 379 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 536 397 1 16. Erik Jones 77 524 409 0

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.

Darlington: Kenseth

Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)