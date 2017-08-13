Kyle Larson steals win from Martin Truex Jr. to complete NASCAR hat trick at Michigan

Larson has won three straight at Michigan International Speedway since winning his first career race in 2016

Kyle Larson won his third straight race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, passing points leader Martin Truex Jr. and Michigan native Erik Jones in overtime for his third win of the season.

Truex was well on his way to his fifth win of the year when Michael McDowell and Paul Menard brought the caution out with less than five laps to go, opening the door for Larson. The No. 78 and the rest of the field were also forced to sit on the track under a red flag conditions for some time as NASCAR officials cleaned debris from the wreck.

The No. 42 driver won his first career race in the Great Lakes state in 2016, then continued on to win at the track in June before claiming the checkered flag Sunday. It was a busy weekend for Larson who finished second in the Knoxville Nationals on Saturday night.

Pole-starter and hometown kid Brad Keselowski dominated Stage 1, leading 56 of the first 60 laps while holding off Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott to earn his fourth midrace victory. Keselowski is now tied with Kyle Busch for fourth in the playoff points.

Truex added another playoff point, holding off Keselowski to win Stage 2. The No. 78 now has 15 green-and-white checkered flags to go along with with his four race wins. Truex's 35 playoff points is more than double that of now second-place Kyle Larson's 18.

The first wreck came 139 laps into the 200 lap race when Kasey Kahne got into Daniel Suarez while trying to make the pass. Suarez sent the No. 5 hard into the wall, creating damage that would send both drivers into the garage. Kahne, jobless next season, was looking for valuable playoff points while Suarez was going for his fifth straight top-10 finish.

Joey Logano had a promising start after qualifying second but had to pit due to tire issues with fewer than 15 laps to go. The No. 22 was running outside the top 15 at the time. With three races to go, it is becoming more and more likely that last year's championship runner-up may miss out on the playoffs this time around.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 14th in his final race at Michigan International Speedway. He won twice there over the course of his career.

Pure Michigan 400 results

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Martin Truex Jr.
  3. Erik Jones
  4. Ryan Newman
  5. Trevor Bayne
  6. Chris Buescher
  7. Austin Dillon
  8. Chase Elliott
  9. Jamie McMurray
  10. Kyle Busch
  11. Kurt Busch
  12. Aric Almirola
  13. Kevin Harvick
  14. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  15. Ryan Blaney
  16. Denny Hamlin
  17. Brad Keselowski
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. Jimmie Johnson
  20. AJ Allmendinger
  21. Ty Dillon
  22. Danica Patrick
  23. Clint Bowyer
  24. Matt Kenseth
  25. Landon Cassill
  26. Matt DiBenedetto
  27. Michael McDowell
  28. Joey Logano
  29. Cole Whitt
  30. David Ragan
  31. Corey LaJoie
  32. Brett Moffitt
  33. Reed Sorenson
  34. Paul Menard
  35. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  36. BJ McLeod
  37. Daniel Suarez
  38. Kasey Kahne
  39. Derrike Cope

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

933

LEADER

4

2.

Kyle Larson

42

804

129

3

3.

Kyle Busch

18

797

136

1

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

787

146

1

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

720

213

2

6.

Denny Hamlin

11

710

223

1

7.

Chase Elliott

24

685

248

0

8.

Jamie McMurray

1

675

258

0

9.

Matt Kenseth

20

654

279

0

10.

Clint Bowyer

14

623

310

0

11.

Jimmie Johnson

48

592

341

3

12.

Ryan Blaney

21

592

341

1

13.

Joey Logano

22

556

377

1

14.

Kurt Busch

41

554

379

1

15.

Ryan Newman

31

536

397

1

16.

Erik Jones

77

524

409

0

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.
Darlington: Kenseth
Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories