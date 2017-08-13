Kyle Larson steals win from Martin Truex Jr. to complete NASCAR hat trick at Michigan
Larson has won three straight at Michigan International Speedway since winning his first career race in 2016
Kyle Larson won his third straight race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, passing points leader Martin Truex Jr. and Michigan native Erik Jones in overtime for his third win of the season.
Truex was well on his way to his fifth win of the year when Michael McDowell and Paul Menard brought the caution out with less than five laps to go, opening the door for Larson. The No. 78 and the rest of the field were also forced to sit on the track under a red flag conditions for some time as NASCAR officials cleaned debris from the wreck.
The No. 42 driver won his first career race in the Great Lakes state in 2016, then continued on to win at the track in June before claiming the checkered flag Sunday. It was a busy weekend for Larson who finished second in the Knoxville Nationals on Saturday night.
Pole-starter and hometown kid Brad Keselowski dominated Stage 1, leading 56 of the first 60 laps while holding off Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott to earn his fourth midrace victory. Keselowski is now tied with Kyle Busch for fourth in the playoff points.
Truex added another playoff point, holding off Keselowski to win Stage 2. The No. 78 now has 15 green-and-white checkered flags to go along with with his four race wins. Truex's 35 playoff points is more than double that of now second-place Kyle Larson's 18.
The first wreck came 139 laps into the 200 lap race when Kasey Kahne got into Daniel Suarez while trying to make the pass. Suarez sent the No. 5 hard into the wall, creating damage that would send both drivers into the garage. Kahne, jobless next season, was looking for valuable playoff points while Suarez was going for his fifth straight top-10 finish.
Joey Logano had a promising start after qualifying second but had to pit due to tire issues with fewer than 15 laps to go. The No. 22 was running outside the top 15 at the time. With three races to go, it is becoming more and more likely that last year's championship runner-up may miss out on the playoffs this time around.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 14th in his final race at Michigan International Speedway. He won twice there over the course of his career.
Pure Michigan 400 results
- Kyle Larson
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Erik Jones
- Ryan Newman
- Trevor Bayne
- Chris Buescher
- Austin Dillon
- Chase Elliott
- Jamie McMurray
- Kyle Busch
- Kurt Busch
- Aric Almirola
- Kevin Harvick
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Ryan Blaney
- Denny Hamlin
- Brad Keselowski
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Jimmie Johnson
- AJ Allmendinger
- Ty Dillon
- Danica Patrick
- Clint Bowyer
- Matt Kenseth
- Landon Cassill
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Michael McDowell
- Joey Logano
- Cole Whitt
- David Ragan
- Corey LaJoie
- Brett Moffitt
- Reed Sorenson
- Paul Menard
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- BJ McLeod
- Daniel Suarez
- Kasey Kahne
- Derrike Cope
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
933
LEADER
4
2.
Kyle Larson
42
804
129
3
3.
Kyle Busch
18
797
136
1
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
787
146
1
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
720
213
2
6.
Denny Hamlin
11
710
223
1
7.
Chase Elliott
24
685
248
0
8.
Jamie McMurray
1
675
258
0
9.
Matt Kenseth
20
654
279
0
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
623
310
0
11.
Jimmie Johnson
48
592
341
3
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
592
341
1
13.
Joey Logano
22
556
377
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
554
379
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
536
397
1
16.
Erik Jones
77
524
409
0
Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks
Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.
Darlington: Kenseth
Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)
-
