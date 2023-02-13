The annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby in Vermont has been cancelled after two separate incidents led to three fishermen dying by falling through the ice at Lake Champlain.

The derby, which was about to celebrate its 43rd edition, annualy raises money as part of a conservation effort to preserve the lake.

On Feb. 9, 62-year-old Wayne Alexander left his home shorty before noon and was expected to return six hours later, according to a police report. When he didn't return, a concerned relative went to look for him and located his truck parked in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park.

Emergency crews found him in the water wearing a floatation suit around 9:30 p.m. and he was soon taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident came 48 hours later, when two brothers died after their utility vehicle broke through the ice. Emergency crews were first alerted at around 7:10 a.m., according to the police report. One of the men, 71-year-old John Fleury, was pulled from the water and brought to shore by the South Hero Fire Department. He received medical attention and was taken by ambulance to UVMMC, where he lated died.

Meanwhile, 88-year-old Wayne Fleury was still inside the UTV and was located by a diver from Colchester Technical Rescue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police advised the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain during the weekend due to ice conditions. The National Weather Service Burlington in Vermont also warned people to be careful.

"Due to well above normal temperatures that the region has experienced over the past 2 months, ice thickness on area lakes and ponds is highly variable," read a Facebook post. "Ice is never 100% safe. If you don't know, don't go! Stay safe."