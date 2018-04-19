Lance Armstrong settles federal fraud suit with United States Postal Service for $5 million

Disgraced cycling legend Lance Armstrong was forced to settle a federal fraud case with a $5 million payment to the United States Postal Service on Thursday, per the Associated Press. Armstrong admitted to using banned substances in 2013 after adamantly denying using performance-enhancing drugs for years.

Armstrong, a cancer survivor, won a record seven Tour de Frances from 1999 to 2005, but was stripped of all seven titles in 2012 after an investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency found that he and his teammates had orchestrated a doping scheme. Armstrong wore a USPS jersey for the first six of those titles.

The claim against Armstrong is that he defrauded the government by cheating while he was sponsored. Armstrong's lead lawyer Elliot Peters said, via The New York Times:

"We've had exactly the same view of this case forever, which was that it was a bogus case because the Postal Service was never harmed."

He also cited the USPS's claim that sponsoring the team made $32.3 million in marketing, which totaled the value of Armstrong's second contract (which featured a no-doping clause).

$5 million is small potatoes compared to the potential damages of a case that went to court, which could have been up to $100 million through "treble" payments. Armstrong will have to pay an additional $1.65 million to Floyd Landis to cover the legal costs. Landis, who served as a whistleblower and the original plaintiff on the case, will also get $1.1 million of the settlement money.

"The Postal Service and Landis had sought $100 million in damages from Lance, but in light of several significant court rulings rejecting and limiting the plaintiffs' damage theories, the case today settled for $5 million, plus an additional amount to pay attorneys' fees to Landis' lawyer," Peters said in a statement, per The NYT. "Lance is delighted to put this behind him."

Jury selection would have occurred in less than two weeks. It's the end of one of Armstrong's numerous legal battles, but this was one of the most present ones. Landis filed this lawsuit in 2010 before the government joined in 2013.

"While I believe that their lawsuit against me was meritless and unfair, and while I am spending a lot of money to resolve it, I have since 2013 tried to take full responsibility for my mistakes and inappropriate conduct, and make amends wherever possible," Armstrong said, per the Associated Press. "I rode my heart out for the Postal cycling team, and was always especially proud to wear the red, white and blue eagle on my chest when competing in the Tour de France. Those memories are very real and mean a lot to me."