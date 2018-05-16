Larry Nassar victims to reportedly receive $500 million in settlements from Michigan State

Hundreds of lawsuits against Michigan State University for damages from continuous predatory behavior by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar have been settled, with the school ultimately paying a combined $500 million to victims of Nassar's sexual assault crimes, according to The Detroit Free Press. Of the $500 million, $425 million will be paid out now, while another $75 million will be held in reserve.

Nassar, who is in jail for life for his crimes, which include sexual assault in multiple counties and the possession of child pornography, listened to over 150 victim impact statements in January, in which survivor after survivor described their experience with Nassar and the damage that his medical "treatments" that masked his sexual abuse crimes caused them.

The Nassar fallout has shaken Michigan State to its core, with major changes occurring at the top and the school being criticized for its handling of the fallout. The USA Gymnastics board was dismantled by the trial as well, with the entire board being forced to resign at the order of the United States Olympic Committee following the trial. For MSU, president Lou Anna Simon resigned after intense public pressure, and athletic director Mark Hollis was forced to "retire." Nassar's former boss, William Strampel, was arrested in March for failing to monitor Nassar despite repeated warnings to do so -- not to mention accusations of sexual assault of his own -- and Kathie Klages resigned after the former Spartans gymnastics coach was suspended for defending Nassar.