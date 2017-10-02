Las Vegas shooting: Athletes take to Twitter to grieve for victims, offer prayers

A mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip left at least 50 people dead and 400 others injured on Sunday night, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Police believe one lone gunman, identified as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, used his vantage point from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino to fire down upon a crowd of approximately 22,000 people attending a music festival across the street. Paddock later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The news understandably rocked the general public and once again left us searching for answers in the wake of another heinous, gut-wrenching tragedy. Many took to Twitter to express their grief and condolences for those involved, with several prominent sports figures sharing their thoughts as well.

Pray for Vegas!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wDpwZ7g4Pz — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2017

...My thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have been affected by this and to all the people that have lost their lives way too soon! Las Vegas I love you and stand with you🙌🏻 — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) October 2, 2017

Prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. We share the pain of those who lost loved ones and offer hope to those recovering — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 2, 2017

My god the videos from the shooters in Vegas. So many bullets. This is awful — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) October 2, 2017

everyone take a minute today to keep those affected in the shootings last night in your prayers #prayforlasvegas🙏 pic.twitter.com/P0XcpFAdRv — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific incident. #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/OXxvjxfseR — Chris Paul (@CP3) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts are prayers go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless and tragic event. — Coach Tony Sanchez (@UNLVSanchez) October 2, 2017

Sickening news to wake up to. Thoughts and prayers to all the victims and families affected in Vegas. — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) October 2, 2017

Heartbreaking to hear about the shooting in Vegas. Love will win. Love will win. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 2, 2017

Vegas...We are with you!!! 🙏🏿 — Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain23) October 2, 2017

Prayers to those in Vegas🙏🏿...so sad man — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) October 2, 2017

Former MLB pitcher Mike Timlin was among the thousands at the country music festival, and he used social media to let everyone know that he (and the rest of his group) managed to escape and they were "OK."

Was at the #route91harvest please pray for all who have been wounded. All my group is ok. #Godisalmighty — Mike Timlin (@TheMikeTimlin) October 2, 2017

Thoughts and prayers continue to roll in as people attempt to process a tragedy of this magnitude. Others, like Green Bay Packers tight end, Martellus Bennett are focusing more on a call to action in order to limit this type of senseless violence.

Do we wait around for prayers to be answered or continue to work to make a difference while we're on hold. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 2, 2017

Those around Las Vegas can provide aid by donating blood to help victims of the incident.