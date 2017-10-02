Las Vegas shooting: Athletes take to Twitter to grieve for victims, offer prayers
Many around the sports world shared messages of love and support for the Las Vegas shooting victims
A mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip left at least 50 people dead and 400 others injured on Sunday night, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.
Police believe one lone gunman, identified as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, used his vantage point from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino to fire down upon a crowd of approximately 22,000 people attending a music festival across the street. Paddock later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The news understandably rocked the general public and once again left us searching for answers in the wake of another heinous, gut-wrenching tragedy. Many took to Twitter to express their grief and condolences for those involved, with several prominent sports figures sharing their thoughts as well.
Former MLB pitcher Mike Timlin was among the thousands at the country music festival, and he used social media to let everyone know that he (and the rest of his group) managed to escape and they were "OK."
Thoughts and prayers continue to roll in as people attempt to process a tragedy of this magnitude. Others, like Green Bay Packers tight end, Martellus Bennett are focusing more on a call to action in order to limit this type of senseless violence.
Those around Las Vegas can provide aid by donating blood to help victims of the incident.
-
Gordon confronts Newman after Dover race
The retired No. 24 driver stood up for his successor Chase Elliott after Sunday's NASCAR Playoff...
-
Kyle Busch wins Dover race on final lap
Rowdy passed the 21-year-old Elliott on the final lap to win his second straight NASCAR Playoff...
-
Falcons WRs honor Ric Flair with cleats
Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu honored the wrestler with some sweet pregame kicks
-
WATCH: Rugby player gets bit by lion
Welsh player Scott Baldwin needed stitches and missed a match after deciding to pet a lion
-
Bubba Wallace trolls Dominos on Twitter
The 23-year old has participated in four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this seaso...
-
NASCAR at Dover picks, odds
Sunday's race is the final race in the Round of 16 before the NASCAR Playoffs field narrows...
Add a Comment