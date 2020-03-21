League of Legends DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL lineups, picks for March 22, 2020
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
League of Legends DFS players have more opportunities to set lineups for Sunday's action on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The LPL gets underway early in the morning at 2 a.m. ET with three series on the schedule, while the LCS features five series, with the schedule beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
With teams such as the Rogue Warriors, FunPlus Phoenix and Cloud9 among the highest-priced options in various League of Legends daily Fantasy tournaments for Sunday, there are plenty of ways to set your LOL DFS strategy. Before finalizing any League of Legends DFS picks, be sure to see the optimal lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his daily Fantasy picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.
Now, McClure has set his sights on Sunday's League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his optimal LOL DFS lineups. You can head to SportsLine to see them.
McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Sunday
For Sunday, McClure is high on Tian from FunPlus Phoenix. FunPlus Phoenix takes on Royal Never Give Up in LPL action at 6 a.m. ET. Tian put up huge numbers in his last series with six kills, a whopping 24 assists and just three deaths, averaging 90 Fantasy points per game.
Part of McClure's optimal LOL DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Ley from the Rogue Warriors, who is position to put up huge numbers in an extremely favorable matchup against Victory Five. Ley comes at a very affordable price, but is great in support, averaging 19.2 assists over his last 10 series. Look for him to continue to pile up assists in this spot on Sunday, leading to huge LOL DFS value.
How to set your League of Legends DFS lineups on Sunday
McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Sunday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal LOL DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
