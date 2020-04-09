League of Legends DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 10, 2020

League of Legends DFS players get another chance to set lineups on Friday for tournaments such as DraftKing's LOL $200K Golden Chalice or FanDuel's $50K Friday LOL Nexus as LPL and LCK action takes center stage. The action begins at 2 a.m. ET as Victory Five and Dominus Esports square off and concludes with Top ESports vs. Bilibili Gaming and T1 vs. kt Rolster at 7 a.m. ET. All those matchups will feature three-game series.

Lwx, Gala, Doinb and April are some of the highest-priced options in the LOL DFS player pool for Friday. But are they the best values to build League of Legends DFS lineups around? Before finalizing any LOL DFS picks, be sure to see the advice, strategy and cheat sheet from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

For Friday's action, one of McClure's picks is Karsa from Top ESports. Despite struggling on Wednesday against Team We, Karsa is in a great spot to bounce back as Top ESports takes on Bilibili Gaming. McClure's projection show this as a great spot for Karsa, who is $10,500 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel, to continue the trend of piling up assists. He's had at least 15 assists in eight of his last nine series, including a massive 48-assist performance against Suning on April 2.

Another player McClure is recommending in his LOL DFS player pool for Friday: Mark from Dominus Esports ($8,100 on DraftKings, $7,800 on FanDuel). Also a great source of assists, he's recorded 24 in three of his last six matchups. Look for him to continue to pile up big numbers in a favorable matchup against Victory Five in early LPL action on Friday.

