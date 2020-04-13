League of Legends DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 14, 2020

Three series in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) stock the Tuesday League of Legends DFS player pool. The Rogue Warriors take on JD Gaming at 3 a.m. ET, Suning and Vici Gaming square off at 6 a.m. ET and the action concludes with Bilibili Gaming vs. LGD Gaming at 8 a.m. ET. Start times are approximate and those matchups will all be played as three-game series.

FanDuel is running a $50K Tuesday LOL Nexus contest, while DraftKings is hosting a $200K Titan's Fury. Who should LOL DFS players build their lineups around? Before making any League of Legends DFS picks for those daily Fantasy tournaments or any others, be sure to see the advice, strategy and cheat sheets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Tuesday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections.

For Tuesday's LOL DFS slate, one of McClure's top picks is Aix from Vici Gaming. He's been a consistent performer recently, piling up at least 70 Fantasy points in four of his las six series. That span included a massive 103.2-Fantasy point performance against LNG Esports on March 30. Despite a great matchup against Suning on Tuesday, Aix is the just the fourth-most expensive player at his position on both DraftKings and FanDuel, and McClure loves him as a value pick.

Part of his optimal LOL DFS strategy for Tuesday includes banking on Zoom from JD Gaming. A veteran who helped lead JD Gaming to a second-place finish in the 2019 LPL Spring Playoffs, Zoom has piled up at least 13 assists in his last five games. He's also been tremendous avoiding deaths, suffering more than four just once during that span. McClure also likes Zoom's value as JD Gaming takes on the Rogue Warriors on Tuesday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Tuesday.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks for Tuesday?