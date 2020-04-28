League of Legends DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 29, 2020

It's a busy day of action for League of Legends DFS players on Wednesday with the LCK Promos (Korea), LPL (China) and European Masters all in action. Team Dynamics takes on Seorabeol Gaming at 4 a.m. ET to open the LCK Promos action with Griffin matching up against SANDBOX Gaming at 7 a.m. ET. FunPlus Phoenix battles Invictus Gaming in the LPL Spring 2020 third-place series at 5 a.m. ET. There are also six matchups in the European Masters league between noon ET and 5 p.m. ET.

Daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings have a variety of contests for Wednesday's schedule. And before locking in any LOL DFS lineups, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. His top LOL DFS picks, player pool and advice can help you make all the right calls for this busy schedule.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Wednesday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday's LCK Promos action, one of McClure's top picks is Sangyoon from Seorabeol Gaming. The 24-year old bot laner from South Korea is coming off a a solid 10-kill, 11-assist performance on Tuesday where he piled up almost 70 Fantasy points on DraftKings. He's the most expensive player available on DraftKings on Wednesday, but McClure's projections say he's worth the price for his matchup against Team Dynamics.

Another player he's including in his LOL DFS Wednesday player pool is Rich from Team Dynamics. He helped lead Dynamics to a first-place finish in the CK 2020 Spring Playoffs and is coming off a strong 15-assist performance on Tuesday. He's just the fourth most expensive player at his position, making him a strong value play for Wednesday's slate.

How to make League of Legends DFS picks on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Wednesday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.