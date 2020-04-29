League of Legends DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 30, 2020

League of Legends is one of the most popular games in esports and this week will bring us some of the most exciting action of the LOL season. On Thursday morning at 4 a.m. ET, Seorabeol Gaming will take on SANDBOX Gaming in a League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) summer promotion match. Then on Saturday, Top Esports will take on JD Gaming at 5 a.m. ET in the Tencent League of Legends Pro League (LPL).

With FanDuel running a $20,000 LOL Nexus for LCK Promo action on Thursday and a $50,000 LOL Nexus for LPL action on Saturday, then DraftKings running a $30,000 Titan's Fury LOL DFS tournament for split-slate action from Thursday through Saturday, getting value into your LOL DFS lineups will be key. So before you lock in your LOL DFS picks, be sure to see what SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure has to say. His top LOL DFS picks, player pool and advice can help you make all the right calls for the LOL DFS schedule.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the League of Legends esports split schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks

For Thursday's LPL/LCK Promos action, one of McClure's top picks is Route from SANDBOX Gaming. The 21-year-old South Korean has been a professional since 2016 and joined SANDBOX last November. He's averaging 52.2 DraftKings points per series so far this season but is coming off a strong outing against Griffin on Wednesday. He had 13 kills, five assists and just one death while racking up 82.8 daily Fantasy points in a 2-0 win.

Another player McClure is including in his LOL DFS player pool is Loken from JD Gaming. Loken helped JD Gaming earn a spot in the postseason with a monster performance on Monday against FunPlus Phoenix. He led the team with 20 kills and also had 15 assists while putting up 154.4 points in a 3-0 sweep. He's the most expensive player in the League of Legends DFS pool in this split slate, but his 82.4 points per game on DraftKings makes him a worthwhile choice.

How to make League of Legends DFS picks

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.