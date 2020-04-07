League of Legends DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 8, 2020

The League of Legends Pro League and League of Legends Champions Korea schedules continue on Wednesday morning and a loaded schedule should make for a fairly deep LOL DFS player pool. Damwon Gaming and Gen.G are massive favorites in the LCK, while Vici Gaming, Suning Gaming and Top Esports are all moderate favorites in the LPL.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday's action, one of McClure's top picks is Ruler from Gen.G. Ruler has struggled along with the rest of his team in two of his last three series, but with Gen.G favored massively over APK Prince on Wednesday, his dominant performance on April 2 against SANDBOX Gaming might be a more appropriate indicator of his potential.

Ruler had a 13/0/11 KDA and put up 95.8 points on DraftKings in a two-game sweep and the last time Gen.G played APK, Ruler had an 8/1/16 KDA in a 2-0 sweep. At $7,600 for Wednesday's action, Ruler is a solid value for your LOL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal LOL DFS strategy also includes banking on Knight from Top Esports. The 19-year-old Chinese player has been with Top Esports since May of last year and is nicknamed "The Golden Left Hand" as a lefty mouser. Knight has been on a roll of late, putting up at least 100 points on DraftKings in three of his last four series and topping at least 77 points in each of his last five games.

