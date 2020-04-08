League of Legends DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 9, 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most of the live-action sports world, daily Fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel have ventured into esports and League of Legends DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s have become particularly popular. On Thursday, the LOL Pro League (LPL) and LOL Champions Korea (LCK) seasons will both continue and there will be big money on the line.

In the LPL, Royal Never Give Up and Edward Gaming are big favorites in their Thursday morning matches, while T1 is a massive favorite in the LCK. Players from those squads will undoubtedly be popular LOL DFS picks in LOL DFS lineups. But before finalizing any League of Legends DFS picks, be sure to see the top LOL daily Fantasy picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Thursday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday's action, one of McClure's top picks is Teddy from T1. The 22-year-old South Korean star is coming off a tough match against Damwon Gaming, but he had previously put up 66 kills against just 12 deaths with 64 assists in his previous five matches while T1 was on a five-game winning streak. With T1 favored big over SANDBOX Gaming on Thursday, you can expect Teddy to have more support from the rest of the T1 lineup and get back to putting up huge numbers.

Part of McClure's optimal LOL DFS strategy also includes banking on Betty from Royal Never Give Up. For the season, Betty is averaging 10.2 kills and 13.0 assists per game while only averaging 3.7 deaths per contest. That's helped him earn an average of 77.0 DraftKings Fantasy points per outing.

The 20-year-old Taiwanese player has been with RNG since December of last year and became the first player for his country to reach solo rank 1 in Season 8. On Thursday, with Royal Never Give Up listed as huge favorites over Lgd Gaming, Betty looks like a potential captain pick in an advantageous matchup.

How to make League of Legends DFS picks on Thursday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Thursday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.