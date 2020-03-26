League of Legends DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for March 27, 2020

League of Legends DFS players have a loaded schedule to study on Friday, and it begins with a split LPL/LCK slate that gets underway at 2 a.m. ET. FunPlus Phoenix, eStar and KT Rolster are some of the most expensive teams available, while players such as Wink, Lwx and Cryin are high-priced options who will be popular building blocks for LOL DFS lineups. There's also LEC action later in the day featuring top teams such as G2 eSports and Origin.

With so many ways to set League of Legends DFS strategy for Friday's tournaments on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. His LOL DFS advice, top picks and player pool can help you make all the right calls for Friday's action.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his daily Fantasy picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Friday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Friday

For Friday's split LPL/LCK action, one of McClure's top picks is Doinb from FunPlus Phoenix. A key part of a loaded team that has won six straight series with four sweeps during that run, Doinb is averaging a whopping 94.4 Fantasy points over his last 10 series. He's been piling up assists at an impressive rate recently, averaging almost 19 per series over his last three.

His optimal LOL DFS strategy also includes banking on Betty from Royal Never Give Up. A mid-priced option for Friday, McClure likes Betty's upside despite the challenging matchup against JD Gaming. Betty has struggled in the past two series, but had some huge performances earlier in March, like posting a 14/1/12 KDA against Team WE on March 15.

How to make League of Legends DFS picks on Friday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Friday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.